MSNBC analyst interrupts Trump Jr.'s meal to ask him about Trump Tower meeting

MSNBC analyst David Corn approached Donald Trump Jr. in a New Hampshire diner to ask him about his infamous Trump Tower meeting as the president's son ate his breakfast.

Corn, who also serves as D.C. bureau chief for Mother Jones magazine, tweeted the exchange on Tuesday.

"At the Chez Vachon diner in Manchester, I asked ⁦⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ why he thought it was appropriate to meet with a Russian emissary who he was told was part of a secret Kremlin effort to help ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s campaign," Corn said. "Here’s what happened."

Corn pressed Trump Jr. on why he met with a "Russian emissary" during the 2016 campaign despite being told that it was part of "a Russian government effort ..." he said before Trump Jr. interrupted.

"See you later, okay?" Trump Jr. said. His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, disagreed with Corn, saying: "No, he wasn't told that. Your facts are incorrect. Thank you for asking your question. Have a good day, bye bye."

A man dining with the couple stood up to urge Corn's departure.

"It wasn't a real good answer but I understand why you say that," Corn said.

When Corn initially approached Trump Jr., the president's son knocked former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

"We've spoken about this a thousand times and I've testified about it, unlike Hunter Biden," Trump Jr. said.

He also defended himself, asserting that he's allowed to have a conversation with people. Corn followed up by asking whether what he did was appropriate.

The exchange came roughly three years after the initial meeting, which fueled Democratic suspicions that Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with the Russian government. Trump Jr. had met with a Russian attorney who reportedly had ties to the Kremlin and promised to provide damaging information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Justice Department's Russia investigation ended last year with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller raising concerns about Trump Jr.'s meeting, but determining there wasn't enough evidence to charge the campaign with conspiracy.