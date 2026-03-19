Joy Behar knocks 'negligent' Oscars for not giving big tribute to Robert Duvall

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"The View" co-host Joy Behar called out the Oscars on Wednesday and said it was "negligent" and disappointing that they didn't have a big tribute for the late actor Robert Duvall.

"So why not give a big tribute to one of the great American actors who'd passed away? Who is that person?" Behar asked the show's producer, Brian Teta, during the "Behind the Table" podcast.

As Behar waited for Teta to guess, she said, "Robert Duvall!"

Duvall passed away on Feb. 15, according to his wife, at the age of 95. Teta said there were a lot of iconic stars that passed in the last year.

"But not like him. Come on, if you're going to do actors," Behar began, noting that Duvall was in the show's "In Memoriam" segment. However, Behar said he deserved more.

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"Where was Robert De Niro, or Pacino, to come up there and talk, or Coppola, to talk about Robert Duvall? I always found that very disappointing and negligent," she said.

Behar also seemed to disagree with Jane Fonda's argument that she had more to say about Robert Redford than Barbra Streisand.

Fonda took a dig at the Academy for choosing Streisand to honor Redford during the ceremony’s "In Memoriam" segment.

Following the big night, Fonda joked that she had "more to say" than Streisand due to her long history with the late actor.

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"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" Fonda told Entertainment Tonight . She noted that Streisand "only made one movie with him, I made four! I have more to say."

Behar told Teta, "I love Jane Fonda and I love Barbra Streisand, but all of Jane Fonda's movies did not add up to the one that he did with Barbara."

"Jane's were good, but 'The Way We Were' was a spectacular film," Behar continued.

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The Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.