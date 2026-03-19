Stephen Miller vows no refugee spillover into US as Iran conflict intensifies

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The Trump administration will not allow a refugee spillover into the United States as the Iran conflict escalates, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller vowed Wednesday.

"There’s not going to be a refugee problem for the United States – that is a promise and a guarantee…" Miller told "The Ingraham Angle," contrasting the situation with the Biden administration’s handling of Afghan refugees.

The Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome relied on "unvetted referrals" to allow nearly 190,000 Afghan nationals into the country from 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The agency said those admitted into the U.S. included terrorists, sexual predators, pedophiles, domestic abusers and kidnappers.

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"They didn't just magically end up in the United States," Miller continued. "We flew them here. Refugees come to the United States because they are flown to the U.S."

"You also have illegal immigrants too, and those come to [the] United States across the southern border, which has been shut down. So no one is getting across the border illegally, and no refugees are going to be flown to United States, so, therefore, no one can get in."

Miller also addressed reports that Russia has been feeding intelligence to Iran that could help the Islamic regime identify U.S. military assets in the Middle East, telling "The Ingraham Angle" that the Trump administration anticipated the involvement.

"We anticipated that, of course, Iran would try to reach out to anybody they thought that could help them," he said.

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"But the bottom line is that our capabilities are so far beyond anyone else's in the world, as we've seen with Midnight Hammer, as we have seen with Absolute Resolve, as we're seeing now with Epic Fury," Miller said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently told NBC's "Meet the Press" that Iran and Russia have consistently had a "very good partnership."

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Araghchi also acknowledged that Russia is helping Iran in "many different directions," but added, "I don’t have any detailed information."

According to intelligence assessments, Russia provided Iran with information that could help identify the locations of American warships, aircraft and other military assets.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.