Trump Jr. blasts media 'silence' after man attacks Florida Trump supporters: 'Truly disgusting'

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday blasted the mainstream media for a lack of coverage on the story of a man who plowed a van into a Republican voter registration tent, nearly hitting six volunteers in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The [media’s] silence was deafening. The violence against conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters is so prevalent and so underreported, if at all," Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends.”

The 27-year-old Florida man who police say drove a van into a tent that housed supporters for President Trump reportedly arrived in court on Sunday smiling and nodding to the cameras before he was seated, a report said.

Action News Jax reported that Gregory Timm, according to witnesses, ran over chairs and tables the day before at the Kernan Village shopping center. Witnesses told the station that he recorded the scene moments after the incident, made an obscene gesture and sped off.

Local media said there were no injuries.

In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”

President Trump retweeted that message and added, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”

Trump Jr. noted that if that attack were to happen to a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., it would be the "number one news story all over America."

“There’s not a journalist that wouldn’t be covering it ad nauseum for weeks. ... It’s getting to the point of tacit complicity from the left and from the media, which are basically the same thing at this point. It's truly disgusting," he said, adding that Americans are "sick" of the double standard where violence against Trump supporters is condoned.

Timm faces two counts of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, one count of criminal mischief and one count of driving while his license is suspended, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Sunday, his bond was set at $507,500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.