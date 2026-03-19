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'The View' co-host Joy Behar unloads on Fetterman for backing Trump's DHS pick

Sunny Hostin calls out Mullin's background in plumbing and MMA fighting, slamming Senate vote

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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'The View' co-host unloads on John Fetterman for voting to support Trump DHS pick Video

'The View' co-host unloads on John Fetterman for voting to support Trump DHS pick

Joy Behar, co-host of "The View," laid into Sen. John Fetterman on Thursday for supporting President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary nominee Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

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"The View" co-host Joy Behar called out Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., during the show on Thursday for voting to support Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to head the Department of Homeland Security.

"I think he’s terrible," Behar said of Mullin. "And as I said before, Fetterman was the deciding vote to say yes to this guy. With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?"

Fetterman voted to advance Mullin's confirmation as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted against the Republican DHS pick on Wednesday.

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Behar and Fetterman

Joy Behar speaks during "The View" on March 17, 2026. Sen. John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by FOX NEWS anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. (ABC/TheView; Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Co-host Sunny Hostin also slammed Mullin and said Republicans could have come up with someone better. She also blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), referring to the agency as "masked bandits." 

"He was a professional MMA fighter," she said. "I just don't think that even with his government experience, someone with that sort of fighter mentality who has been so aggressive should be heading a lawless band of masked bandits. I just don't think that makes a lot of sense."

Mullin worked as a plumber and was a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter before being elected to Congress.

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Behar took another shot at Mullin, saying, "So, with all of this, they want a plumber and a talk show host to fix this? Is that what I'm hearing?"

Mullin's hearing on Wednesday opened with fireworks over Mullin’s comments that Paul’s 2017 assault, which left him with several broken ribs and the removal of part of his lung, was "justified."

Paul accused Mullin of never having "the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified."

"I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force," Paul said.

Mullin shot back before launching into his opening remarks, saying Paul called him a "liar," and argued, "everybody in this room knows that I'm very blunt and direct and to the point."

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Mullin tells Rand Paul 'we just don't get along,' but says 'let me earn your respect' Video

Fetterman's and Mullin's offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

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Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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