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ICE agents told by relatives they will 'answer in hell' as families fracture over politics

Officers disinvited from holidays and ostracized for enforcing federal law, according to Vanity Fair

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Federal immigration agents are being told they will "answer in hell" by their own families as the political divide over border security grows increasingly personal.

Immigration agents are being vilified and disowned by relatives who spoke to Vanity Fair about their reactions. The fractures comes as the Department of Homeland Security continues its mass deportation push under the Trump administration.

"You’ll answer in hell for some of the atrocities you commit daily," wrote one family member, Jake, in an email to his brother, an ICE agent for nearly a decade. Vanity Fair assigned pseudonyms to those interviewed.

Months earlier, he left a voicemail for his brother expressing anger over his vote for President Donald Trump and its consequences, and even deleted his contact.

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Woman scuffles with officers at New York immigration court.

A Paraguayan woman whose relative was detained by federal agents scuffles with officers in the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City on July 16, 2025. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"At times, I feel like I need to be the one to rise above and put this stuff aside and maintain these relationships," he said, adding, "But I’ll maybe have just seen something in the news that kind of triggers you again, where you’re like, I can’t separate this."

Jake said he felt compelled to confront his ICE agent brother after the death of Alex Pretti during an altercation with federal agents in Minneapolis last January.

Animosity toward federal agents has intensified after the Trump administration deployed additional agents to the city to arrest illegal immigrants under "Operation Metro Surge."

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ICE officer stands guard outside detention center in Los Angeles.

An ICE Special Response Team member stands guard outside the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather to denounce Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in downtown Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. (Eric Thayer/AP Photo)

Two Americans were killed during the deployment, and protests erupted nationwide. Both deaths remain under investigation, but federal authorities said agents acted within legal boundaries.

Carla, a Maryland resident, said that after her uncle became an ICE agent, her family decided he would no longer be invited to Thanksgiving that year.

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"We are very opinionated," she said. "We stand strong on how we feel. And I would say since 2020, it’s been very well-known that we feel that we’re flipping into a decline [toward] fascism very quickly."

In a separate example, Kim described her uncle as "friendly and outgoing," but noted that everything has changed in the past year. He is an ICE officer, and she questioned "how somebody can make a living off of doing these horrible things to other people."

Federal agents arrest protester outside ICE facility in Minneapolis.

Federal agents arrest a protester outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 9. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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"Even if he claims, you know, ‘We have all of the legitimate paperwork, we have all of the evidence that these people I am deporting are seriously dangerous criminals’—it’s like there’s a disconnect," Kim added.

In January, DHS reported that ICE agents have faced an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, and over a 1,300% increase in assaults.

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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