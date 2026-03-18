Sunny Hostin dismisses 'The View' guest host's Iran war comments: 'if that helps you sleep at night'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" cohorts erupted at one another during a discussion about the war in Iran after guest host, CNBC’s Sara Eisen, objected to narratives that President Donald Trump was coerced by Israel.

Eisen, who was filling in as guest host for co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, responded to the resignation of Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent. Kent resigned on Tuesday and in his resignation letter claimed the United States started attacking Iran due to pressure from Israel.

"Now, there are two things about that," Eisen said. "Number one, I think it’s disrespectful and wrong to assume that the United States and the president, especially this president, whatever you think of him, does not act on his own agency and on behalf of the United States of America."

ROGAN SAYS VOTERS FEEL 'BETRAYED' BY TRUMP'S IRAN CAMPAIGN AFTER HE PLEDGED 'NO MORE WARS' FOR YEARS

"This corrupt president? You don’t think he acts in his own benefit?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

"I’m saying that he acts. He does not get coerced by other nations, like Israel," Eisen responded.

"Really? Okay!" Hostin said in disbelief. "If that helps you sleep at night, that’s great."

Eisen went on, later suggesting that people should zoom out and try to look at a "potential, long-term positive" perspective about this war in Iran, saying it may potentially lead to a safer world.

"Yeah, no," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said as she shook her head, ignoring the cue music that they were supposed to transition to a commercial break.

"I think ultimately, if we win, we will feel safer without having a huge state-sponsored terror –" Eisen said.

ANDREW SCHULZ WARNS 'AMERICANS ARE FURIOUS' ABOUT PROSPECT OF NEW WAR WHILE THEY STRUGGLE WITH AFFORDABILITY

"And you know what the cost of that winning is?" Goldberg interjected. "It’s our lives. It’s our sons’ lives."

Goldberg agreed with many of the past statements about the war that, yes, the regime needed to change, but argued that the American military under Trump has essentially started a war without appearing to have a coherent strategy, saying, "You’re fooling with American lives."

She later said, "We’ve done this enough times to know better. Look at Vietnam, it took us forever to get out of there! Forever! Afghanistan! There were so many, and this was not done well."

Goldberg then acknowledged that they had to finally go into their commercial break.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Eisen filled in as a guest host on "The View" previously and locked horns with co-hosts.

Last month, she argued that Trump has actually done great things for the economy.

"I do want to ask you about the market because it seems that the market doesn’t really pay attention to who is president," Goldberg said. "The market does what it does."

"Actually, the market likes who's president, I think," Eisen replied. "There’s a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies and from investors about policies that are helpful for growth — you know, deregulation."

When asked about tariffs, one of Trump’s most controversial policies, Eisen argued that companies have absorbed the effects, saying, "You know what? They’ve never been more profitable right now. But, also, they like the tax bill."