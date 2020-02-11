Joe Biden says Democrats can run Mickey Mouse against Trump and have a chance

Former Vice President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that Mickey Mouse would have a shot against President Trump in the general election, so voters shouldn’t worry about Bernie Sanders winning the nomination.

Biden, 77, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” from New Hampshire and namesake co-host Joe Scarborough asked the 2020 presidential hopeful about the importance of winning Senate seats.

“As intense as Democrats are about beating Donald Trump, getting Mitch McConnell out of the position as majority leader of the Senate, not that far behind,” Scarborough said. “Would a Bernie Sanders at the top of the ticket make it more likely that Democrats would lose important swing states and Mitch McConnell would become the majority leader again?”

Biden called Sanders a “decent guy” who “labeled himself a democratic socialist,” which he doesn’t feel will help in certain states, particularly the South.

“Talk about baggage, man, you know, you’re going into all the states as a democratic socialist,” Biden said. “How does somebody run and not have that label attached to them?”

Co-host Willie Geist said that some influential Democrats don’t think Sanders is electable as a result of the socialism tag, but Biden disagreed.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” Biden said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski responded, “Wow,” as the New Hampshire crowd applauded.

Biden has been quite the quote machine lately and recently made headlines for calling a college student a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign event. He has gone on the offensive following his disappointing fourth-place finish in last week's disastrous Iowa caucuses, well behind rivals Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

This past December in Iowa, Biden slammed a voter who questioned Hunter Biden's business dealings as a "damn liar" who needed to take an "IQ test."

The former vice president then seemingly called the man "fat" after deriding him for his self-professed sedentary lifestyle, although the Biden campaign said there was a misunderstanding.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report