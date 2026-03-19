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Fox News' Shannon Bream scores fourth consecutive No. 1 New York Times bestseller with new faith book

'Nothing is Impossible with God' is also currently the top-selling faith-based book of 2026

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Shannon Breams Nothing Is Impossible with God available this week Video

Shannon Breams Nothing Is Impossible with God available this week

Fox News' Shannon Bream shares details of her book Nothing Is Impossible with God available this week and the latest episode of her podcast ‘Livin the Bream’ featuring Pastor Gary Hamrick.

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Fox News anchor Shannon Bream’s latest book, "Nothing is Impossible with God," has debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, making it Bream's fourth consecutive hit.

In a press release on Thursday, Fox News announced "Nothing is Impossible with God," which released last week, reached the top of the Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous category, cementing it as the top-selling faith-based book of 2026 and outperforming all other releases in the genre so far this year.

The achievement marked another milestone for Fox News Books, the publishing imprint of Fox News Media, which has now produced 17 New York Times bestsellers and sold more than 3.6 million copies since launching in 2020.

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Shannon Bream's "Nothing is Impossible with God"

Shannon Bream's "Nothing is Impossible with God" hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. (Fox News)

"Nothing is Impossible with God" is Bream’s fourth book with Fox News Books and her fourth consecutive bestseller.

Her debut title, "The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today," was released in 2021 and became a major success, selling close to one million copies and spending 15 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks in the top spot.

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She followed that success with "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" in 2022 and "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak" in 2023, both of which also debuted at No. 1. Together, the series has sold nearly 1.5 million copies nationwide.

Shannon Bream on "FOX News Sunday"

Shannon Bream hosts "FOX News Sunday." (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Bream, a longtime journalist and anchor of "FOX News Sunday," continues to build on her reputation as a leading voice in faith-based storytelling. Her newest book explores biblical accounts of unlikely figures who overcame adversity, fear and uncertainty, drawing connections to the modern-day challenges faced by readers.

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In addition to her work as an author, Bream serves as chief legal correspondent for Fox News Media and hosts Fox News Audio’s "Livin’ the Bream" podcast, where she shares inspirational stories and personal insights.

Throughout her career, Bream has conducted high-profile interviews with leaders across politics, law and business, including Vice President JD Vance, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Sen. Tom Cotton speaking with Shannon Bream

Fox News' Shannon Bream has spoken with several high-profile political figures. (FOX NEWS )

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She has also led Fox News’ coverage of major Supreme Court developments, including the 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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