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John Fetterman says Trump Derangement Syndrome is the 'leader' of the Democratic Party

The Pennsylvania senator recently cheered President Trump's strikes against Iran

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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John Fetterman reveals who he thinks leads the the Democratic Party Video

John Fetterman reveals who he thinks leads the the Democratic Party

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said that the Democratic Party is now being led by Trump Derangement Syndrome and opposition rather than a single person.

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., revealed who he believes is the new leader of the Democratic Party on Wednesday.

"Oh, we don't have one," Fetterman said on the "All-In" podcast. "I think the TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome], that I think that's the leader right now. You know, right now our party is governed by the TDS. And now it's made it virtually impossible without being punished as a Democrat to agree something's good or I agree with the other side."

Fetterman referenced the Democratic Party's refusal to celebrate President Donald Trump's Iran military strikes as proof that liberal lawmakers were more focused on opposing Trump than holding a position.

HANNITY TELLS SEN FETTERMAN 'I HAD YOU ALL WRONG' IN CANDID APOLOGY ON NEW PODCAST

john fetterman

 Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called out the Democratic Party for being motivated by Trump Derangement Syndrome. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"And what's strange to me, that every single Democrat that's run for president and anyone that I know in Congress says we must never allow them to acquire a nuclear bomb. When that happens, why not celebrate that or acknowledge that?" Fetterman asked.

Fetterman has celebrated the strikes against Iran, calling them a "historic" moment for America and praising Trump's decision.

FETTERMAN CONDEMNED BY CARVILLE FOR SUPPORTING IRAN WAR, SAYS HE'S ALWAYS ON WRONG SIDE OF ISSUES

"I have only witnessed just criticism and these kinds of attacks...you don't have to agree on every single thing, but when a good thing happens just because it comes from the different party that tells me that you're choosing the demand of the base or the party over country or what's really I think appropriate in that circumstances," Fetterman added.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and President Donald Trump

Sen. John Fetterman complimented President Donald Trump for his strikes against Iran. (Alex Brandon and Drew Angerer/AP/Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania senator has frequently criticized his party for refusing to compromise with Republicans and calling their political opponents "Nazis." Fetterman called out his party once again during the podcast.

JOHN FETTERMAN SPEAKS ON POSSIBLY BEING LONE DEMOCRAT TO SHAKE TRUMP'S HAND AT STATE OF THE UNION

"Part of my party's become so inflexible. What I've discovered that, you know, you are not allowed to be a proud unapologetic standing with Israel, but it's okay, it's not a big deal if you have a Nazi tattoo on your chest. And you have people now in my party who are trying to normalize that or to excuse that. I mean, like that's kind of where we are," Fetterman said.

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has garnered attention for breaking with his party in support of Republicans. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital reached out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's offices for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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