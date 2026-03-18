John Fetterman says Trump Derangement Syndrome is the 'leader' of the Democratic Party

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., revealed who he believes is the new leader of the Democratic Party on Wednesday.

"Oh, we don't have one," Fetterman said on the "All-In" podcast. "I think the TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome], that I think that's the leader right now. You know, right now our party is governed by the TDS. And now it's made it virtually impossible without being punished as a Democrat to agree something's good or I agree with the other side."

Fetterman referenced the Democratic Party's refusal to celebrate President Donald Trump's Iran military strikes as proof that liberal lawmakers were more focused on opposing Trump than holding a position.

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"And what's strange to me, that every single Democrat that's run for president and anyone that I know in Congress says we must never allow them to acquire a nuclear bomb. When that happens, why not celebrate that or acknowledge that?" Fetterman asked.

Fetterman has celebrated the strikes against Iran, calling them a "historic" moment for America and praising Trump's decision.

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"I have only witnessed just criticism and these kinds of attacks...you don't have to agree on every single thing, but when a good thing happens just because it comes from the different party that tells me that you're choosing the demand of the base or the party over country or what's really I think appropriate in that circumstances," Fetterman added.

The Pennsylvania senator has frequently criticized his party for refusing to compromise with Republicans and calling their political opponents "Nazis." Fetterman called out his party once again during the podcast.

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"Part of my party's become so inflexible. What I've discovered that, you know, you are not allowed to be a proud unapologetic standing with Israel, but it's okay, it's not a big deal if you have a Nazi tattoo on your chest. And you have people now in my party who are trying to normalize that or to excuse that. I mean, like that's kind of where we are," Fetterman said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's offices for comment.