CBS News' Margaret Brennan accused of mocking people of faith after Pete Hegseth's prayer remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News’ "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan raised eyebrows on Thursday with a bizarre social media post that many believed was critical of people of faith.

The saga began when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke about Operation Epic Fury during a somber early morning press conference in which he vowed to "honor" the sacrifice of six U.S. service members killed in a plane crash last week.

"May Almighty God continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again, to the American people, please pray for them, every day, on bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ. To the troops, keep going and Godspeed," Hegseth said to wrap up his remarks.

TRUMP, LEAVITT PILE ON 'NASTY' CBS NEWS HOST MARGARET BRENNAN AS 'STUPID,' 'SO BAD'

Brennan responded on X, "The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus' name...."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded, "Only in DC is something like this considered even remotely offensive."

Rep. Brandon Gill added, "Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name. What does that tell you?"

The official White House rapid response account also took a jab at Brennan.

"Only a leftist ‘reporter’ would be offended by praying for our troops," Rapid Response 47 wrote.

Hegseth’s press secretary, Kingsley Wilson, noted that it was the same request "Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge."

CBS ANCHOR MARGARET BRENNAN'S LATEST DUST-UP WITH ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL ADDS TO TRUMP LAWSUIT DRAMA

"Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs. Imagine what they say in private," conservative pundit Jesse Kelly reacted.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responded, "Go cry about it. We’d be in a much better place as a country if all our leaders did this."

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson suggested the CBS anchor "thinks this is controversial," while GOP strategist Steve Guest said "she is attacking people of faith."

RUBIO FIRES BACK AT 'CONFUSED' CBS HOST OVER QUESTIONING OF MADURO OPERATION'S SCOPE

"If this seems even mildly controversial, it would legitimately blow your mind to read what the men who founded our nation did, said, and prayed in the name of Jesus Christ while governing," pastor Josh Howerton wrote.

Many others took to X with feedback for Brennan:

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennan, who has famously sparred with members of the Trump administration in the past, was voted by "Ruthless" podcast listeners to be the biggest "hack" in the media industry last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report .