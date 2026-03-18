Far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch claims GOP support of military is 'performative'

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Jennifer Welch on a Wednesday episode of the "I've Had It" podcast accused President Donald Trump and the Republican Party of treating support for the U.S. troops as "performative," while discussing the possibility of American boots being on the ground in Iran.

"But what he has exposed is that the Republican Party’s support for the military and for the troops has always been performative," Welch said. "They fund the bombs. They fund the war. They never fund the soldier."

"And let's not kid ourselves. If there are boots on the ground, they will be American boots. They will be American soldiers."

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The comments came during a segment titled, "Trump THREATENS US SOLDIERS with Boots on the Ground, RISKING Their Lives for ISRAEL?" in which Welch and her co-host, Angie Sullivan, criticized Trump's posture on Iran, Republican national security politics and the possibility of a broader U.S. military role in the conflict.

"I want my president to be afraid. I want him to be afraid of loss of life… people going hungry, people not receiving medicine."

"If you’re not afraid for lives to be lost, then you fundamentally missed the whole point," Welch said.

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Welch also broadened her criticism beyond Trump, arguing the issue reflects a larger pattern within the GOP's approach to military policy.

"He cares about money, his ego, his grievances — that’s it. He doesn’t care about the United States of America," Welch said. "From Trump 1.0… the people working around him… said this man has utter disdain for anybody who served," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Welch escalated her criticism of Trump, arguing his leadership reflects what she describes as a deeper problem within the Republican Party's political identity and messaging.

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"It’s all the Republican Party has lied to you for decades," Welch claimed. "And now it’s manifested in Donald Trump."

She went on to suggest Democrats should move beyond targeting Trump alone and instead focus on reshaping how voters view the GOP more broadly.

"It’s not just criticizing Trump at this point," Welch said. "You have to do brand damage to the Republican Party because MAGA will live on."

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Welch's remarks come as the media debate intensifies over whether U.S. involvement in Iran could escalate and what that would mean for American service members on the ground.

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