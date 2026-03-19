Country star Zac Brown warns ‘poverty of spirit’ and lack of struggle are ruining American kids

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Country music star Zac Brown traded stadium stages for the wilderness during a recent appearance on the landmark 50th season of the reality show "Survivor," issuing a warning about entitlement among America’s youth.

During his time in Fiji, where the show is filmed, Brown spoke with Rolling Stone and got personal about his own difficult upbringing and the lack of struggle for youth today.

"There’s a poverty of spirit with a lot of American kids," Brown said while on the set of the hit show.

"When you don’t know how to appreciate anything you have, when you haven’t had to work for it or struggle or wait — it just creates entitlement. Some of the most affluent kids are some of the saddest ones," he added.

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The Grammy-winning singer spoke candidly about his childhood, including his mother’s struggles with mental health and time spent in a battered women’s shelter. Brown said he had to "grow up so fast," adding that in many ways he was already an adult as a child.

He revealed that he eventually helped his mother get a diagnosis and professional help. Brown noted the experience helped turn his anger into a deep sense of empathy, stating, "Usually empathy comes from trauma."

"A lot of people miss out on the real joy in life, which comes from serving other people. That’s what really makes you happy at your core," said Brown, who started his own summer camp, Camp Southern Ground, which focuses on serving at-risk youth and veterans.

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Before the country superstar arrived on the "Survivor" set, he went spearfishing in the "sharkiest waters on earth," according to Rolling Stone, resurfacing with a massive tuna after diving 80 feet in a single breath.

His appearance on the show served as a reward for the winning team of the episode. Brown spent the day cleaning the fish he caught and cooking a meal for the hungry contestants.

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Brown joined "Fox & Friends" in July to discuss the Zac Brown Band’s upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

"Our goal is to just keep mashing on the gas and to step into that legacy era with our band. To be one of the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones," Brown said.

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"This is our event to set the groundwork for moving into that," he added.