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Country star Zac Brown warns ‘poverty of spirit’ and lack of struggle are ruining American kids

Music star warns lack of hardship breeds entitlement

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Zac Brown is 'tremendously excited' to be the first country music group with a residency at the Sphere Video

Zac Brown is 'tremendously excited' to be the first country music group with a residency at the Sphere

Zac Brown told Fox News Digital that it's "an honor" to have a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will also be releasing their newest album, "Love & Fear," on night one of their Sphere residency on Friday, December 5.

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Country music star Zac Brown traded stadium stages for the wilderness during a recent appearance on the landmark 50th season of the reality show "Survivor," issuing a warning about entitlement among America’s youth.

During his time in Fiji, where the show is filmed, Brown spoke with Rolling Stone and got personal about his own difficult upbringing and the lack of struggle for youth today.

"There’s a poverty of spirit with a lot of American kids," Brown said while on the set of the hit show.

"When you don’t know how to appreciate anything you have, when you haven’t had to work for it or struggle or wait — it just creates entitlement. Some of the most affluent kids are some of the saddest ones," he added.

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Zac Brown appears on set of CBS's "Survivor"

Country music singer Zac Brown appears on the set of CBS’s "Survivor," which aired March 18. (Screenshot/CBS)

The Grammy-winning singer spoke candidly about his childhood, including his mother’s struggles with mental health and time spent in a battered women’s shelter. Brown said he had to "grow up so fast," adding that in many ways he was already an adult as a child.

He revealed that he eventually helped his mother get a diagnosis and professional help. Brown noted the experience helped turn his anger into a deep sense of empathy, stating, "Usually empathy comes from trauma."

"A lot of people miss out on the real joy in life, which comes from serving other people. That’s what really makes you happy at your core," said Brown, who started his own summer camp, Camp Southern Ground, which focuses on serving at-risk youth and veterans.

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Zac Brown Band performs at Uber One Rodeo in Austin.

The Zac Brown Band performs onstage during the Uber One Rodeo in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18, 2025. (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Uber)

Before the country superstar arrived on the "Survivor" set, he went spearfishing in the "sharkiest waters on earth," according to Rolling Stone, resurfacing with a massive tuna after diving 80 feet in a single breath.

His appearance on the show served as a reward for the winning team of the episode. Brown spent the day cleaning the fish he caught and cooking a meal for the hungry contestants.

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Zac Brown arrives at American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Country singer Zac Brown arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 26, 2025. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Brown joined "Fox & Friends" in July to discuss the Zac Brown Band’s upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. 

"Our goal is to just keep mashing on the gas and to step into that legacy era with our band. To be one of the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones," Brown said. 

Zac Brown Band takes over Vegas' Sphere with new 'Love & Fear' album Video

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"This is our event to set the groundwork for moving into that," he added. 

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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