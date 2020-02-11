Why New Hampshire may be the last stop for Elizabeth Warren's campaign: Pollsters break it down

In the run-up to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, much of the focus has been on the apparent front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But there's another contender who may have more on the line Tuesday night than any other candidate: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"Elizabeth Warren, if she can't win in Iowa and can't win in New Hampshire, it's hard for me to see a path forward for her," said Fox News contributor and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson on her Fox Nation show "What Are The Odds?" on Friday.

"What's your take on what Elizabeth Warren's strategy ought to be at this point?" she asked Chris Anderson, founder and president of Beacon Research.

"I agree with you in the difficulty of her path forward, if she doesn't do better in New Hampshire than it looks like she's going to," said Anderson, who has been the Democratic partner conducting the Fox News Poll since 2008 and serves on the Fox News election night decision team.

However, Anderson noted, Warren's problems run even deeper.

"We did our Fox News Voter Analysis in which we had 3,000 interviews of voters in the days leading up to the [Iowa] caucuses," he said, in reference to the Fox News' Voter Analysis (FNVA) which provides a comprehensive look at voting behavior, opinions and preferences of voters.

The FNVA is based on surveys conducted in all 50 states by NORC at the University of Chicago, as well as actual voting results by county, as collected by the AP.

"One thing that was really clear was that Elizabeth Warren's coalition was overwhelmingly female," explained Anderson.

"It looked like it was about 60 to 65 percent female — really unbalanced coalition," he added, saying that recent New Hampshire polling also suggested a similar trend in that state.

"So I think in terms of strategy, she really needs to make some inroads among men," he concluded. "I don't think that it's sustainable to win the nomination with her coalition made up so heavily among women."

