Mollie Hemingway blasts liberal media's 'outrageous' reaction to death of ISIS leader

The media's reaction to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "outrageous" and partisan, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Hemingway said, "If you're wondering how far the media can go in their hostility toward the president, Sunday was a really good indication."

"They generally don't like to give him any favorable coverage," she stated, adding that she could tell the Sunday shows were "upset that they had to talk about it."

"You saw some really outrageous behavior from The Washington Post and other magazines or other news publications that were just critical and nitpicking every little thing. And, unwilling to just acknowledge this was a good day for America," she told Kilmeade.

The Post faced an avalanche of criticism Sunday for initially including the phrase "austere religious scholar" in the paper's headline of a story on al-Baghdadi's death. A separate column slammed President Trump for calling the deceased terrorist a "coward."

Hemingway told Kilmeade that it "wasn't just the headline" that was appalling, but that the "entire article was very gentle towards this man who was a serial rapist, genocidal murderer, someone who had killed so many Americans and other people who opposed his political and religious agenda."

"It is not necessary that you do this type of coverage, and yet they weren't the only ones that did it," she noted.

CNN ran a piece titled “The 41 most shocking lines from Donald Trump’s Baghdadi announcement.”

A New York Times news story said the raid “occurred largely in spite of, and not because of, Mr. Trump’s actions.”

Nate Silver, the editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, took to Twitter to slam the reaction from liberals.

"It['s] really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist," Silver wrote.

"This is a good day for President Trump. It can help him in his reelection when he points to what should have been favorable news coverage," said Hemingway.

She told Kilmeade that the successful operation also "refutes or complicates the narrative that people were setting" about the president's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

"Realizing that we can go after ISIS, even with that withdrawal, really made a lot of people look foolish for their apocalyptic predictions," she said. "And, it also hurts their impeachment efforts, which is what they really want to do."

Fox News' Howard Kurtz contributed to this report.