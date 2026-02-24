Seattle Times editorial board warns Washington state prioritizes accused teachers over child safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sexual misconduct allegations against Washington teachers can remain out of public view because of gaps in state reporting laws, The Seattle Times warned in a Tuesday editorial.

School district superintendents in the state are not required to report misconduct allegations to the state until they've done a thorough investigation or decided to fire the teacher, the board wrote. While many superintendents seek guidance earlier from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) on whether to make a formal report, educators can avoid public scrutiny by voluntarily surrendering their licenses and resigning, the board noted.

An investigation by Investigate West this month found that 157 teachers — nearly 45% of those added to the OSPI's Disciplinary Action Notices database since 2015 — voluntarily surrendered their licenses, which can keep their disciplinary files out of the state's public-facing records.

While Washington leads other states in providing the names of teachers who've faced disciplinary action, the report said, gaps for accountability still remain.

InvestigateWest reported that "of the 349 teachers added to the state’s database from 2015-2025 for having their license revoked, suspended or voluntarily surrendered, 160 teachers — or approximately 46% of all cases — involve sexual misconduct." That figure is likely an undercount because some cases were categorized differently in the system, the report said.

InvestigateWest also reported that in Seattle Public Schools, 11 of the 15 educators recorded in the database since 2015 voluntarily surrendered their licenses.

The Seattle Times editorial board urged lawmakers to address the issue in the 2027 legislative session, arguing the current framework protects predators in schools.

The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which oversees the state’s misconduct database, sent Fox News Digital a statement.

"Washington state has robust systems in place for protecting students from potential educator misconduct, including sexual misconduct. From educator training and certification processes to the local and state level mechanisms for investigating claims of misconduct, protecting students is paramount," the statement read.

"We appreciate the coverage of our state’s processes and laws, and we will continue to pursue all avenues with the Legislature to strengthen OSPI’s investigation authority, with respect to due process, including any legal changes necessary to disclose more information about our investigations and our findings when misconduct is found," the statement added.

A spokesperson for the office told InvestigateWest that if an educator voluntarily surrenders their license, the agency is not required by law to open an investigation unless a formal complaint is received from a superintendent.

The Washington State Professional Educator Standards Board, which establishes rules dictating educator certifications and code of conduct, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Washington Education Association didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

