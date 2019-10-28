RAID IN PHOTOS: Images from daring Special Operations forces mission that killed Al-Baghdadi
A woman checks damage to her home in the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. President Donald Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a U.S. military operation in Syria which targeted the Islamic State group leader. (AP Photo/ Ghaith Alsayed)
People look at a destroyed van near the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/ Ghaith Alsayed)
Kids sit by their damaged home in the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/ Ghaith Alsayed)
This home near the village of Barisha was reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington. monitoring developments as in the U.S. Special Operations forces raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Shealah Craighead/The White House via AP)
