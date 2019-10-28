Nate Silver knocks liberals, saying many won't let Trump have 'one good day' after al-Baghdadi death

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver slammed many liberals Sunday, saying they weren't letting President Trump have "one good day" following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Sunday, Silver took a moment to react to a tweet made by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who blasted Trump for comparing al-Baghdadi to a dog since dogs are "brave."

"He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up," Curtis wrote in the now-deleted tweet. "Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal. Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing."

Silver saw the actress's tweet and expressed his amazement. "It['s] really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist," Silver tweeted.

After some progressives hit back at his tweet, the political analyst responded to the criticism Monday.

"Not everything I tweet is meant to be taken literally; a lot is sarcastic, contextual, trollish, etc., or is spitballing ideas in real-time," Silver said. "But I can't really expect you all to know which things are in which categories. So think I need to stick to more literal-minded tweets."

He added, "I do think the groupthink on here kinda sucks, I'm just gonna keep more of that stuff to myself or talk about it on our podcast, in articles at 538, etc."