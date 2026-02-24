'The View' hammers BBC for not censoring racial slur at BAFTAs, despite editing 'Free Palestine' comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called out the BBC Tuesday, saying it was careful about censoring a speech calling for a "Free Palestine," but allowed a racial slur to air unedited.

The BBC issued an apology on Sunday after a slur was shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome during a broadcast of the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

John Davidson, who has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear," was heard shouting the N-word while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. During other portions of the program, Davison was heard shouting profanities including "f--- you" and "shut the f--- up."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that both BAFTA and the BBC have apologized for the incident, with the latter saying it was aired in error and would not have knowingly allowed the slur to be broadcast.

"Now, it seems to me I know that they had time to take out other things that this gentleman was saying, so I know that they had time. I don’t know how you could miss him saying it," Goldberg said.

Hostin also called out the BBC, noting an apparent double standard over what controversial comments were edited out.

"In terms of the BBC, they had two hours to edit the racial slur out. It was the N-word. They did not edit the racial slur out, but they found time to edit a speech that was made by — he was the director — British writer, director and producer of ‘My Father’s Shadow’ and in his speech, he said, 'To the economic migrant, the conflict migrant, those under dictatorship, persecution and experiencing genocide, you matter and your stories matter more. For Nigeria, for London, Congo, Sudan, Free Palestine.'"

"That was completely edited by the BBC before it was aired, but the racial slur was not," Hostin said.

A BBC spokesperson suggested the edit was due to time constraints, not content, telling Deadline: "The same happened to other speeches made during the night and all edits were made to ensure the programme was delivered to time. All winners' speeches will be available to watch via Bafta's YouTube channel."

BBC CHAIR ADMITS BROADCASTER TOOK TOO LONG TO ADDRESS TRUMP DOCUMENTARY EDITING SCANDAL

Hostin continued, "I take offense to that because, as a person who — and I’m sure you have as well, Whoopi — been on the receiving end of a racial slur, it’s very hurtful, it’s — it makes you — it makes you feel terrible."

Goldberg chastised the BBC, rhetorically telling them, "You made a mistake," adding, "Say, ‘We missed it.’ Say that. But don’t say, ‘We would never have,’ because you aired it! And we know that there was other things you took out. So words do matter."

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional," the BBC told Fox News Digital."We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.