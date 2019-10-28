Washington Post faces more backlash after columnist blasts Trump for calling al-Baghdadi a 'coward'

It appears The Washington Post isn't done offering questionable coverage in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, publishing a new column that slammed President Trump for calling the deceased terrorist a "coward."

The Post faced an avalanche of criticism Sunday for including the phrase "austere religious scholar" in the paper's headline of a story on al-Baghdadi's death.

But, the blowback hasn't stopped there. On Monday, columnist Max Boot took issue with Trump's "coward" label for the dead ISIS leader.

"A president who has never heard a shot fired in anger reveled in Baghdadi's last moments, even claiming 'he died like a coward... whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.' Trump could not possibly have heard "whimpering and crying" on the overhead imagery because there was no audio," Boot wrote in his piece. "The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up."

Boot, a CNN analyst, also shared his assertion in a tweet, which he later deleted.

He later clarified that the excerpt from his piece was removed and attempted to offer an explanation.

"An earlier version included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward. That was removed b/c it wrongly conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous. As I wrote Sun: Baghdadi was 'a sick and depraved man,'" Boot tweeted.

Many critics on Twitter mocked Boot, with some predicting his next column would be an outcry of Trump's praise for the military dog who assisted in the mission to take down al-Baghdadi.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.