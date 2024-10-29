Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump reflects on 'incredible' state of 2024 race just days from Election Day: Feels 'like 2016'

Melania Trump joins 'Fox & Friends,' answers live audience questions

Bailee Hill By Bailee Hill Fox News
Published
close
Melania Trump argues the country is ready for the American dream to return Video

Melania Trump argues the country is ready for the American dream to return

Former first lady Melania Trump joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss her new book and take audience questions after she joined former President Trump on stage at his Madison Square Garden rally.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former first lady Melania Trump expressed optimism surrounding the 2024 presidential race, comparing the energy to the 2016 election when former President Donald Trump was first elected. 

Trump joined "Fox & Friends" for an exclusive sit-down interview in front of a live audience on Tuesday to discuss the state of the race, how the attempts on her husband's life have affected her and the success of her New York Times bestselling memoir.

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE FIRST MEMOIR, WILL REVEAL STORIES AND PHOTOS 'NEVER BEFORE SHARED WITH THE PUBLIC'

"I feel it's kind of the same like 2016, the support out there," the former first lady said. "It's incredible and… people see what's going on in the country and what kind of leadership they want…. They want prosperity. They want American dream coming back, so that's what we will decide on November 5th."

"I'm not anxious because this time is different," she continued. "I have much more experience, much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. So when you go in, you know exactly what to expect. You know what kind of people you need to get. You need to have people that are on your team that they have the same vision as me and to serve me because they serve the country."

Trump and Melania at MSG

Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former US First Lady Melania Trump during a campaign event at Madison Square Garden in New York, US, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A vast majority of polls have Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck in most swing states, while early voting shatters records in some states ahead of Election Day.

Both candidates have been trekking across the country, visiting states like Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to make their cases to undecided voters with only days left. 

"He loves his country, and he wants to make it successful," Trump said. "And for all of the people… he loves people and he wants to make this country great again."

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES JEWELRY LINE TO HONOR MOMS AHEAD OF MOTHER’S DAY, RAISE FUNDS FOR FOSTER KIDS

Despite her optimism surrounding the state of the race, she admitted the political atmosphere is much more "dangerous" than before after the former president survived two assassination attempts in recent months. 

"It is different. It's much more dangerous," she said. "And I am very vigilant and very selective where I go, what do I do."

Trump's MSG rally was his 'closing argument' to the American people, campaign says Video

"I always said to him… ‘Good luck and be safe,’" she continued. "You never know what kind of phone call you will receive and what can happen in life. Life is fragile, and we need to enjoy it every day."

Critics have called on top Democrats, like former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Vice President Harris, to tone down divisive rhetoric after some accused him of reenacting a Nazi rally at his Madison Square Garden event over the weekend. 

"It's terrible. He's not Hitler, and all of his supporters, they're standing behind him because they want to see [the] country successful," Trump said. "And we see what kind of support he has."

MELANIA TRUMP'S MEMOIR SOARS TO TOP SPOT ON SEVERAL AMAZON 'BEST SELLERS' LISTS WEEKS BEFORE ITS RELEASE

The former first lady released her memoir earlier this month, which details everything from her childhood and modeling career, to her courtship with her husband and life in the White House

The book, which comprises stories of love and betrayal, has become a bestseller on Amazon and also a #1 New York Times bestseller. 

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump on their first date. 

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump on their first date.  (Melania Trump)

"It's important that people hear my story because it's a lot of misinformation and a lot of mistruths out there," Trump said. "So that's why I wrote the book… I always wish the best [for] all these people… They need to heal… I wish them all the best."

"It's betrayal, but they show the world who they are. They need to go to sleep every night, and they know what they did," she continued, referring to a friend and former adviser who published a tell-all book back in 2020. "To tape the first lady of the United States on the phone calls and release them to the public and edit those phone calls, it's a disgrace, and it should never happen to anybody."

The former first lady is releasing a special collector’s edition of her first-ever memoir, which will be hand-signed and include exclusive photos taken on her iPhone throughout her time in the White House. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 