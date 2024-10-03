Expand / Collapse search
Trump admits to not feeling safe on campaign trail: Attempts on my life mean I'm 'doing the right thing'

Former President Trump's interview with Kellyanne Conway is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Former President Donald Trump sits down with Kellyanne Conway on Fox Nation's 'Here's the Deal with Kellyanne,' where he discusses the riskiness associated with running for president.

Former President Trump admitted to not feeling safe on the campaign trail during an exclusive sit-down interview with Fox Nation host Kellyanne Conway, where he told his former senior counselor that the risks he faces mean he's "doing the right thing."

"I'm in a very dangerous position and, sadly, it's only consequential presidents that this happens to," he said during a recent episode of "Here's the Deal with Kellyanne."

"I have a lot of enemies because I'm doing the right thing. This ‘MAGA’ is a great thing because it says it better than anything anybody can say. I want to make America great again, and that's what we're doing. We have more support, I think, than anybody's ever had, and I think we're going to have a great election."

MULTIPLE SECRET SERVICE AGENTS PUT ON LEAVE FOLLOWING TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump.  (Fox Nation)

Trump narrowly dodged death twice, once at an open-air rally outside Butler, Pennsylvania, in July and another at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida, in September.

He first escaped a bullet that would have struck his skull if not for a fateful last-second turn. Instead, the bullet struck his ear, sending blood streaming down one side of his face as he dropped to the floor, surrounded by Secret Service agents as the threat – 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – was neutralized.

His life was spared a second time when a Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of a gun pointing through a fence and immediately opened fire, sending suspect Ryan Wesley Routh fleeing until he was apprehended shortly after.

Though his Secret Service detail now matches that of an incumbent president, both incidents ignited a flurry of concerns that the Republican candidate could still be in danger.

MELANIA RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN VIDEO PROMOTING HER NEW MEMOIR

Trump rally assassination attempt

Former President Trump was injured during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former First Lady Melania Trump echoed those concerns as she opened up about her reactions to both incidents during a recent interview with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt.

"I saw it on the television and as soon as I saw it on television, I called again, and he was OK because Secret Service were great," she said. 

"The team, they were fantastic, and I think both of the events, they were really miracles. If you really think about it, July 13 was a miracle. How… like that much," she said, gesturing a tiny distance with her fingers, "And he could not be with us."

DON LEMON SLAMMED FOR MOCKING VIDEO OF MELANIA TRUMP QUESTIONING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON HER HUSBAND: ‘SICK’

Meanwhile, former President Trump has vowed to continue fighting and has blamed Biden-Harris rhetoric – as well as rhetoric from other prominent Democratic politicians – for the violence.

"He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," he told Fox News Digital of Routh following the second apparent attempt on his life.

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out." 

Despite admitting to feeling unsafe, Trump announced he would be returning to the site of his first assassination attempt on Oct 5, to "finish" his speech from July 13.

"President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago," the campaign said in a news release late September.

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak Saturday at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Ashley Carnahan, and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

