Melania Trump launches jewelry line to honor moms ahead of Mother’s Day, raise funds for foster kids

EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump is rolling out a jewelry line ahead of Mother’s Day to honor "all mothers," telling Fox News Digital that they are "the bedrock of the American family."

Trump created a customizable necklace designed to honor "all mothers." The jewelry line is called "Her Love & Gratitude." Each necklace can be engraved with names, initials or significant dates.

The "all made in America" necklace features a flower pendant on an adjustable chain and will be sold on the former first lady’s website for $245.

A portion of the proceeds from the jewelry line will go toward her "Fostering the Future" initiative that secures education opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

"Mothers are the cornerstone of a flourishing society," Trump told Fox News Digital, adding that she takes "great pride in embracing this responsibility."

The former first lady told Fox News Digital that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with her son Barron, who will graduate from high school next month. However, "only a mother knows that some of our efforts remain unnoticed," she said.

"Motherhood exists as the bedrock of the American family, and mothers tend to wear several hats: emotional support, inspirational growth, health, love, humor, education, and more," she told Fox News Digital.

The former first lady said mothers "strive to provide our children with the building blocks to creating meaningful relationships," as well as the tools to "eventually grow into mindful adults who thrive."

"When moms are healthy, our communities are too," she said. "As mothers, we are inclined to honor our mothers and mother figures on Mother's Day, but we must also be mindful of ourselves."

She added, "It may be difficult to imagine, but when moms prioritize self-care, our families and children enjoy greater stability."

The former first lady stressed to Fox News Digital that mothers "can institute a sense of unity, respect, and calm across the next generation."

The introduction of her jewelry line comes just months after her own mother passed away in January.

"My mother, the epitome of elegance and grace, exemplified the essence of a true woman. Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father; Ines, my sister; and me was boundless. Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion," Melania said at her mother's funeral at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida in January. "She embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives."

"In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. She was not just a friend, but a confidant. A ray of light in the darkest of days. In her company, I found peace knowing that she would always be there to listen. She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times. Our bond was unbreakable. A testament to the power of a true love for one another. She was my dear friend. An irreplaceable treasure. A gift bestowed upon me by the universe. And for that, I am entirely grateful. Rest in peace, my beloved mommy."

The former first lady also recalled how her mother taught her to cook and inspired her interest in fashion with tales of glamorous travels to Paris and neighboring European cities and spent late nights together sketching designs and patterns, ultimately creating pieces akin to "artwork."

"She was a creator of dreams, and I am forever grateful for the beauty she brought into my life," Trump said, describing how her mother "balanced the demands of motherhood with grace and poise. From managing the household to pursuing her own ambition in fashion, she never ceased to amaze with her resilience and determination."

The introduction of her jewelry line also comes after she headlined an event at Mar-a-Lago hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans — a pro-LGBT group.

Trump spoke about the importance of unifying the nation, telling Fox News Digital that "equality" needs to be the "everyday experience of every American."

Fox News Digital asked the former first lady what her plans would be for a second term in the White House, should her husband, former President Trump, win the 2024 election.

"The safety and well-being of American families remains my top priority," she told Fox News Digital. "Our children are our future leaders, tomorrow’s innovators."

She told Fox News Digital that it is "essential we provide the highest level of care to our next generation; to insure they not only thrive, but reach their full potential."

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative, and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens. A portion of those proceeds also went toward her initiative "Fostering the Future" to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Trump's efforts have ensured multiple individuals have full university-level scholarships through the program. "Fostering the Future" students are currently enrolled in multiple colleges and universities across the country, with areas of focus primarily on technology and computer sciences.