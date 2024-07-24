Melania Trump to release first memoir, will reveal stories and photos 'never before shared with the public'

Former first lady Melania Trump is releasing her first-ever memoir, revealing stories and photos "never before shared with the public."

The memoir, set to be released this fall, is simply titled "Melania."

"'Melania' is a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence," a press release read Thursday. "The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life. Melania includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public."

MELANIA TRUMP CALLS FOR COUNTRY TO ‘REUNITE’ FOLLOWING NEAR-ASSASSINATION

According to the press release, there will be two separate editions of "Melania' – a "Collector's Edition" and a "Memoir Edition." "Melania" is being published by Skyhorse Publishing.

KAI TRUMP DECIDED TO MAKE RNC SPEECH AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON HER GRANDFATHER

Melania Trump may be returning to the White House as her husband, former President Trump, aims to make a historic comeback in November, this time against Vice President Kamala Harris, the new presumptive Democratic nominee who emerged swiftly after President Biden announced his exit from the race.

The former first lady has largely kept a low profile since leaving the White House but recently appeared at last week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where her husband officially became the Republican nominee.

KAI TRUMP, TRUMP'S ELDEST GRANDCHILD, APPLAUDS 'CARING AND LOVING' GRANDFATHER AT RNC: 'HE WILL FIGHT'

Just days prior, she released a statement calling for national unity following the assassination attempt against the former president.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change… A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life - his human side - were buried below the political machine," the statement read. "Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the former first lady wrote. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings. We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm. Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again. I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans."