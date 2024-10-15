Melania Trump to release 'Collector's Edition' of memoir featuring images photographed by former first lady

EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump is releasing a special collector’s edition of her new memoir containing exclusive images she photographed at the White House and around the world.

The collector’s edition of the former first lady’s first-ever memoir, "Melania," features 256 pages in full color, with each copy signed by Trump.

The collector’s edition includes photos hand-selected by Trump, many she photographed herself surrounding her home and various trips she has taken around the world.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained several photos taken by the former first lady featured in the collector’s edition, including a photo of her and former President Donald Trump on their very first date.

"Donald and I on our first date night," she told Fox News Digital. "It was an enjoyable and memorable evening."

Another photo expected to be featured in the collector’s edition is one that Trump took herself, a photo of Marine One outside the first lady’s room in the White House.

"The striking view from my room as my husband returns to the White House aboard Marine One," Trump told Fox News Digital, as she described the photo she captured. "The helicopter’s iconic silhouette against the skyline symbolizes his commitment to service, while the surrounding landscape serves as a reminder of the responsibilities he carries."

Another image Trump photographed that will be featured in the collector’s edition is one inside the historic West Wing residence.

"The West Wing hallway, in the residence, characterized by its iconic window, serves as a significant architectural feature that allows natural light to brighten up the space," she told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has learned the collector’s edition of the book is printed on "premium art paper with a special custom white binding and adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker."

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," the former first lady told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today."

She told Fox News Digital that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."

The memoir, according to the press release, is "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence."

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the press release says. "Melania includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public."

"Melania" is the former first lady’s first book.

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens. A portion of those proceeds also went toward her initiative "Fostering the Future" to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

"Fostering the Future" students are currently enrolled in multiple colleges and universities across the country, with areas of focus primarily on technology and computer sciences.

Earlier this year, the former first lady also rolled out a jewelry line to honor "all mothers," telling Fox News Digital that mothers are "the bedrock of the American family."

A portion of the proceeds from the jewelry line are going toward her "Fostering the Future" initiative.

The memoir is being published by Skyhorse Publishing.