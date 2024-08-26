Melania Trump's memoir soars to top spot on several Amazon 'Best Sellers' lists weeks before its release

FIRST ON FOX: Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir has soared to the top spot on multiple Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists — more than a month before it is set to hit the shelves for sale.

Melania Trump’s first-ever memoir, "Melania," is set to be released to the public on Oct. 1, but this weekend, the pre-orders reached the top of a number of Amazon’s best-selling books lists.

"Melania" is currently #1 in Amazon’s "Memoirs" category, #1 in Amazon’s "US Presidents" category, and #1 in Amazon’s "Political Leader Biographies" category.

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," the former first lady told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today."

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE FIRST MEMOIR, WILL REVEAL STORIES AND PHOTOS 'NEVER BEFORE SHARED WITH THE PUBLIC'

She told Fox News Digital that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS US 'MUST UNITE' AHEAD OF MAR-A-LAGO LOG CABIN REPUBLICANS EVENT

The memoir, according to the press release, is "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence."

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the press release says. "Melania includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public."

There will be two separate editions of "Melania." The first will publish on Oct. 1. The second version — the "Collector’s Edition" — will publish at a later date. The memoir is being published by Skyhorse Publishing.

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES JEWELRY LINE TO HONOR MOMS AHEAD OF MOTHER’S DAY, RAISE FUNDS FOR FOSTER KIDS

"Melania" is the former first lady’s first book.

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A portion of those proceeds also went toward her initiative "Fostering the Future" to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fostering the Future" students are currently enrolled in multiple colleges and universities across the country, with areas of focus primarily on technology and computer sciences.

Earlier this year, the former first lady also rolled out a jewelry line to honor "all mothers," telling Fox News Digital that mothers are "the bedrock of the American family."

A portion of the proceeds from the jewelry line are going towards her "Fostering the Future" initiative.