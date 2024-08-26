Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's memoir soars to top spot on several Amazon 'Best Sellers' lists weeks before its release

'Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,' Melania Trump tells Fox News Digital

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Trump pays tribute to Melania and his family Video

Trump pays tribute to Melania and his family

Former President Trump praises his wife Melania Trump and family during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

FIRST ON FOX: Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir has soared to the top spot on multiple Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists — more than a month before it is set to hit the shelves for sale. 

Melania Trump’s first-ever memoir, "Melania," is set to be released to the public on Oct. 1, but this weekend, the pre-orders reached the top of a number of Amazon’s best-selling books lists. 

"Melania" is currently #1 in Amazon’s "Memoirs" category, #1 in Amazon’s "US Presidents" category, and #1 in Amazon’s "Political Leader Biographies" category. 

Former first lady Melania Trump

Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir has soared to the top spot on multiple Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists. (Melania Trump)

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," the former first lady told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today." 

MELANIA TRUMP TO RELEASE FIRST MEMOIR, WILL REVEAL STORIES AND PHOTOS 'NEVER BEFORE SHARED WITH THE PUBLIC'

Melania Trump arrives at the RNC Video

She told Fox News Digital that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth." 

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS US 'MUST UNITE' AHEAD OF MAR-A-LAGO LOG CABIN REPUBLICANS EVENT

The memoir, according to the press release, is "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence." 

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Former first lady Melania Trump on stage

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump onstage at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the press release says. "Melania includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public." 

There will be two separate editions of "Melania." The first will publish on Oct. 1. The second version — the "Collector’s Edition" — will publish at a later date. The memoir is being published by Skyhorse Publishing. 

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES JEWELRY LINE TO HONOR MOMS AHEAD OF MOTHER’S DAY, RAISE FUNDS FOR FOSTER KIDS

"Melania" is the former first lady’s first book. 

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, Former first lady Melania Trump, Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of J.D. Vance

Former President Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, Sen. JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Getty Images)

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A portion of those proceeds also went toward her initiative "Fostering the Future" to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former First Lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Donald Trump, who accepted his party's presidential nomination, delivered his first public address since surviving a failed assassination attempt, relating an incident in detail that he called "too painful to tell." Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fostering the Future" students are currently enrolled in multiple colleges and universities across the country, with areas of focus primarily on technology and computer sciences. 

Earlier this year, the former first lady also rolled out a jewelry line to honor "all mothers," telling Fox News Digital that mothers are "the bedrock of the American family."

A portion of the proceeds from the jewelry line are going towards her "Fostering the Future" initiative.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics