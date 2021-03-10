British author torches 'American cancel culture' after Meghan Markle's racism claim against royal family

British author of "The Madness of Crowds" Douglas Murray torched "American cancel culture," after Meghan Markle’s racism claim against the royal family.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Murray expressed concern that "American culture wars seem to now be going around the world" and called on people to stand up for themselves and demand evidence when allegations are brought against them.

"What is happening is a set of bullies with a very nasty ideology pushing their way into everything, in American life and now in British life," Murray said.

Murray said Meghan Markle utilized her platform to make "nasty" and unsubstantiated claims of racism against the royal family in an attempt to profit.

"The royal family have got to do what everyone has to do in America and elsewhere we’ve got to stand up to this," Murray added.

"We’ve got to say no, truth matters, prove it. Show us that it’s true, don’t just assert it, don’t just have millionaires moaning at billionaires on sets in great mansions saying ‘woe is me,’ because someone in the family once said something that I’ve decided is racist and now I can rake in more millions."

Murray also reacted to a clip of Piers Morgan during an interview on "Fox & Friends," just a week before quitting his anchor role on "Good Morning Britain." Morgan said that cancel culture was not only intolerant but the "antithesis of liberalism" and the "enemy of democracy," nearly predicting the controversy that would soon surround him.

Murray defended Morgan and said that America and Britain cannot put up with a culture that allows "dishonest characters" and "liars" to thrive, so long as they push leftist narratives, such as the hypothesis that the foundation of Britain and the United States was built on racism.

Morgan doubled down on his criticism of Meghan Markle Wednesday, dividing social media users with his scathing opinions on the Duchess of Sussex.

"I believe in freedom of speech. I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right. I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy, and to the Queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in the hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible," Morgan told reporters on Wednesday.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it," Morgan continued.

Morgan, who left the show on Tuesday, drew more than 41,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Markle's claims of royal family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.