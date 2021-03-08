Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was ‘acting performance of her life’: Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was "the acting performance of her [Markle’s] life."

"I thought it was two hours of disingenuous, horrible, one sided, self-serving, delusional claptrap," Morgan, who hosts "Good Morning Britain," told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

"It was utterly ridiculous from start to finish," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday night.

Morgan said the interview was "designed to portray her [Markle] the ultimate victim." He slammed Markle for making what he believes were charges of racism against Queen Elizabeth II.

"She [Markle] says that the baby Archie will not be a prince because they want to change the rules to stop him becoming a prince because of his skin color," Morgan said. "It’s an absolutely outrageous lie. And the only person that decides titles like Princes is the Queen."

"She is directly inferring the queen is a racist, changing the rules because her son is from a biracial mother and father," he added. "It is utterly extraordinary."

Morgan defended the Queen, saying she "doesn’t have a racist bone in her body."

"The Queen, who’s 94 years old, been on our throne for six decades, never put a foot wrong, doesn’t have a racist bone in her body … And the idea that the Queen is somehow a latent racist presiding over all this, I just find despicable that that has even been suggested."

Morgan said he believes the interview also included several other "outrageous" lies about the British Royal Family.

"The entire focus was trashing Harry’s family: His father, his brother, putting Kate under the bus about some big argument they had, where apparently Kate's reduced Meghan to tears. I’ve heard the complete opposite of that story. And so it went on for two hours."

Morgan questioned why Prince Harry has "decided to burn all his bridges with his family" by doing the interview.

"This is a guy who’s currently in line to the throne," Morgan said of the Prince. "He’s number six or seven to be the next King of England. What does he think he’s doing? Trashing the monarchy, allowing his wife to trash the monarchy and the Royal Family, and depict them as a bunch of racist bullies?

"It is, I’ve got to say, I find it one of the most shocking things I’ve watched in a long time," he added.

Morgan was asked whether he would respond to the interview if he were a member of the Royal Family.

"I would, if I were them," Morgan said. "I think there are some seriously defamatory things that have been said. And already what I’m feeling, I can see it on social media, the hatred that is now building against the Royal Family based on these completely wild, unsubstantiated stories that Meghan and Harry put out there."

"I live a mile from Kensington Palace, and I can tell you, you can almost feel the simmering rage burning down from that palace to where I’m sitting now," he added later.