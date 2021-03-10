Piers Morgan polarizes twitter as he doubles down on criticism of Meghan Markle's 'diatribe of bilge'

Polarizing TV host Piers Morgan doubled down on his criticism of Meghan Markle Wednesday, dividing social media users with his scathing opinions on the Duchess of Sussex.

"I believe in freedom of speech. I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right. I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy, and to the Queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible," Morgan told reporters on Wednesday.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it," Morgan continued.

His comments came after multiple British newspapers reported Markle formally complained to ITV about Monday’s edition of "Good Morning Britain," when Morgan said he disbelieved Markle's comments during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. When reached by Fox News, an ITV spokesperson didn’t deny a report was filed but declined comment.

Morgan, who left the show on Tuesday, drew more than 41,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Markle's claims of Royal Family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

In her conversation with Winfrey, Markle also said she felt suicidal and regretted believing the Royal Family's claim it would "protect" her after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Markle also said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark" their son Archie's skin "might be when he was born." Markle added she had been told of the conversations by her husband, adding "those were conversations that family had with him."

However, Morgan doesn’t believe any of it and told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Monday the racism claims were cowardly.

"It’s pretty cowardly of them not to say who said it and to make everyone then look guilty by association," Morgan said. "You know, they said now apparently via Oprah, it wasn’t the Queen [Elizabeth II] or Prince Philip. Well, who was it?

"I just think these are very serious allegations. If you’re going to make them, name the person that said this, and let that person defend themselves."

Morgan also took to Twitter to echo his recent on-air comments.

"On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," Morgan tweeted. "I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more times with my opinions."

He posted the message attached to a picture of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with his famous quote, "Some people’s idea of [free speech] is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."