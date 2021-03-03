'Scary, insidious' where cancel culture is heading: 'Madness of Crowds' author

British journalist and author of "Madness of Crowds" Douglas Murray ripped the cancel culture movement and argued it's been going too far for a "very long time."

"[It’s] very insidious. We've seen things like Amazon quietly taking books off its platform if it disagrees with some prevailing ideologies about, for instance, gender," Murray mentioned.

The "Madness of Crowds" author went on to say the cancel culture movement "limits" Americans on what they’re allowed to enjoy and people should be "scared."

Murray’s comments came on the heels of Amazon’s decision to remove a bestselling book about transgenderism on their site, which has gone unreported by billionaire Jeff Bezo’s newspaper, the Washington Post.



In addition, the announcement of six Dr. Seuss books being discontinued, due to "racist imagery," is also the latest victim of the cancel culture movement.

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed 64 percent of voters said cancel culture poses a threat to freedom in America and the British journalist strongly concurred on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"The left has a very confused attitude towards cancel culture," Murray said.

The British author argued the left doesn’t think cancel culture "exists" and the idea has been "invented by crazy right-wingers."

"…They benefit when books that they disagree with are banned, when people they disagree with are taken off the air," Murray mentioned.

The "Madness of Crowds" author predicted the left will stop the cancel culture movement when the tables turn on their party.



"Imagine if the right just got books canceled, if they said left-wing things about gender ideology. Imagine if the right went around just canceling left-wing figures…" Murray said. "It would make it a very unfree society."