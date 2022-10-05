Media ignore Jill Biden's heels at hurricane site after blasting Melania Trump in 2017

Several media outlets criticized Melania Trump’s fashion choice in 2017 when she left to go visit victims of a hurricane, however the same media outlets neglected to mention First Lady Jill Biden’s similar fashion choice during her post-Hurricane Ian Florida visit on Wednesday.

Both President Biden and his wife were photographed leaving for Florida to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., about ongoing recovery efforts following the Category 4 hurricane hitting the state. One detail some noticed in both Jill Biden’s departure and arrival photo was her choice to wear heels while visiting.

Though journalists promoted the photos of the First Lady, none referenced her heels in their reports on the Bidens’ visit, which appeared to be a stark departure from their treatment of former First Lady Melania Trump.

In 2017, Melania Trump grabbed headlines after photos featured her departing to visit Texas after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey while wearing heels.

The New York Times described her look with the headline "Melania Trump, Off to Texas, Finds Herself on Thin Heels." Vogue wrote, "Melania Trump’s Hurricane Stilettos, and the White House’s Continual Failure to Understand Optics." The Washington Post also attacked the former First Lady’s wardrobe claiming she "offered up a fashion moment instead of an expression of empathy."

Reports later noted that Melania Trump removed her high heels and changed to a pair of sneakers after arriving in Texas. By contrast, Jill Biden appeared to wear the same heels throughout the trip.

These outlets along, with many others, did not criticize or even reference Jill Biden’s heels in reporting the president’s arrival.

The White House also neglected to comment on Jill Biden’s footwear, though Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering claimed "reliable sources" informed him that the heels were a different type than the ones worn by Melania Trump.

"I'm told by reliable sources that Jill Biden is wearing kitten heels as she leaves for the trip to visit hurricane damage in Florida. Not stilettos, as Melania Trump wore in 2017 that triggered the haters when she went to Texas to view damage from Hurricane Harvey," Spiering tweeted.

Kitten heels are short stilettos.

Some media members, however, did show sympathy towards Melania Trump amidst Jill Biden’s photos.

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett tweeted, "My point being: fashion is almost always political, especially when it comes to first ladies. There is no paradigm, only what predetermined political leanings may or may not determine. A shoe is a shoe is a shoe. And a woman can choose any she wishes."

Melania Trump was often the target of criticism from the media over her wardrobe choices. Media outlets criticized Melania’s "all-white" pantsuit during a State of the Union address in 2018 despite praising Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for wearing a similar outfit.

In addition, mainstream media praised Vice President Kamala Harris sporting Timberland boots during an appearance in 2020 after frequently attacking Melania Trump for wearing the same shoes.

