California to change Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day after sexual abuse scandal

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The California State Legislature is taking steps to rename Cesar Chavez Day after a controversial report exposed sexual abuse allegations against the labor union activist.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas took to the Assembly floor on Thursday to recognize the "disturbing" and "painful" stories told by the women in Wednesday's New York Times article.

"As someone who grew up in the farmworker movement, as a son and grandson of farmworkers who raised my brother and I, as a father and as a Latino, I am shocked, I am angry, and I am deeply, deeply disappointed," Rivas said.

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In solidarity with labor unions, Rivas announced that he was working with Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón to introduce legislation to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day.

"This moment calls for honesty, it calls for reflection, and it calls for a renewed commitment to the values that the farmworker movement was built on," Rivas said. "This morning, today, we stand with survivors, and we must recommit ourselves to justice, to dignity and to the people who built the farmworker movement."

Fox News Digital reached out to the California State Legislature for further comment.

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Cesar Chavez Day has been recognized as a formal holiday in California since 2000 to commemorate Chavez's birthday on March 31. It is unclear at this time if the legislature will be able to pass legislation to rename the holiday before the end of the month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who has supported legislation in response to the New York Times report, encouraged Rivas' proposal.

"The farmworkers' movement was always bigger than just one man or one person. Given the horrendous allegations that were made public for the first time yesterday, this is a welcomed change. Thank you, @CASpeakerRivas and Senate President @MoniqueLimonCA, for your leadership," Newsom wrote on X.

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also announced during a press conference on Thursday that she has signed a proclamation recognizing Cesar Chavez Day as Farmworkers Day in her city.

"On behalf of the city of Los Angeles, I’m proud to introduce and sign a proclamation today to rename the last Monday of March as Farmworkers Day," Bass said. "I also want to share that I’ve been in touch with the Chavez family, and they support our decision to rename this holiday. This March 30, and every last Monday of March moving forward will provide an opportunity for Angelenos to reflect on how the struggle of farmworkers has elevated working people everywhere."

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Several California Democratic politicians have released statements attempting to distance themselves from Chavez despite the party's longtime support for the labor union activist.