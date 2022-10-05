MSNBC, CNN, New York Times and more blast 'disturbed' Herschel Walker, Republicans over abortion payment story

Major left-leaning networks, such as MSNBC and CNN, have been inundated with coverage of the Herschel Walker abortion payment story over the last two days, with media figures ripping into the Georgia Republican Senate nominee over his alleged hypocrisy.

A Monday report alleged Walker urged an unnamed former girlfriend to get an abortion, and reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. The woman claimed she had a bank receipt of the alleged payment, as well as a "get well" card from the Walker himself.

Since the report came to light, a number of television personalities, journalists, and commentators have criticized Walker over the report, as well as a number of other past controversies alleging various lies and instances of domestic abuse. A number of media figures have also slammed Republicans for continuing to support the Georgia candidate despite the allegations. Walker has denied the claims.

Walker's son Christian recently took to social media to attack his father, as well as his constituents in a string of videos. In one video, he accused him of lying about the abortion denial and denounced him as an absent father.

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel erupted in laughter on Tuesday after watching the video of Christian.

"Herschel’s like ‘oops I should have aborted that one too,’" Kimmel said, as the audience cheered and laughed.

ABC's "The View" also reacted to the Daily Beast story about Walker, with co-host Whoopi Goldberg claiming that he was only chosen for the GOP nomination because he is a Black man.

"They didn’t even try to find somebody who at least had the idea of how to take care of the people of Georgia. They just said ‘Oh, just get somebody Black in there, who do you know? Oh yeah get him.’ And that’s what they did," Goldberg said.

CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert also got in on the controversy and mocked Walker for labeling the report as a "flat-out lie."

Colbert later pulled out a "get well" card and a pen from his suit pocket, a likely reference to the card Walker allegedly sent to the former girlfriend.

"Dear Herschel, get well—you know what," Colbert said, as he crossed out his initial message. "Get f----d."

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough also went in on a lengthy rant aimed at Walker and the Republican Party during Wednesday’s installment of the show. At one point in the segment, Scarborough called Walker a "deeply disturbed man" and brought up past reports that Walker had lied about being a police officer and graduating from college.

"Is he even fit to serve?" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked.

"No, no he’s not. And they know he’s not fit to serve—they want the vote," Scarborough replied.

On CNN, political commentator Ana Navarro appeared shocked that polls show a close race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. She told host Don Lemon that Walker was not a viable candidate, and should have been eliminated in the primaries.

Navarro also criticized a video of Christians praying around Walker after the story broke.

"Today there were a lot of Christian leaders praying over him and telling him to put on his armor of God," she said. "I think God wants his armor back."

Criticism of Republicans and Walker continued in online print publications such as The Washington Post, which saw an analysis by Aaron Blake call the Georgia Senate hopeful a "bad candidate."

"How the GOP could win the Senate, despite itself, and despite Herschel Walker," Blake titled the piece.

"In Speedy Embrace of Herschel Walker, Republicans Make Familiar Political Bargain," a New York Times article announced.

"The quick consolidation behind Mr. Walker, less than 24 hours after The Daily Beast reported on the abortion claim on Monday, exposed a Republican Party that has become increasingly conditioned to discount questions about personal behavior in pursuit of political victories," Shane Goldmacher, Maya King, and Lisa Lerer wrote later in the piece.

Walker, who is pro-life, said in a written statement on Monday night that he planned on Tuesday to sue for defamation.

Walker is challenging Warnock in one of the country's most closely watched races as Senate control hangs in the balance. Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., won runoffs against Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue last year, which gave Democrats a 50-50 tie and de facto control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris in office.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.