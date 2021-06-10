Loudoun County teacher urges educators to oppose critical race theory: You're teaching our future leaders

Lilit Vanetsyan , a teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia , confronted school board officials in neighboring Loudoun County on Tuesday to push back against what she described as radical lesson plans that will teach kids to "root for socialism by the time they get to middle school."

"Parents, the longer that you wait and don't have your child's schools accountable, gives these guys more time to dictate what's best for your child's physical, mental, and emotional health," she said, pointing to the board as she spoke from the podium at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Vanetsyan told "Fox News Primetime" Thursday that she felt compelled to speak out because teachers "have been silent for so long and this is why we are where we are."

"Parents are finally noticing for themselves what the schools are actually teaching their children and they are not happy with it," she told host Tammy Bruce.

"The reaction so far has been outstanding. I have to tell you, I’m getting an outpouring of messages from teachers in the district. Teachers in the state and across the country who are very thankful and are finding their voice as well to speak forward."

Vanetsyan joins a growing number of parents and educators who are speaking out against the controversial critical race theory , which opponents argue is a divisive curriculum that teaches adolescents to judge one another by the color of their skin.

In her viral school board address, Vanetsyan warned, "Students, you are on the front lines of these indoctrination camps." She encouraged them to "challenge the staff when you are presented with a ludicrous statement, and do not allow anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color."

"Students," she reiterated, " it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors."

Parents and teachers in Loudoun County have made national news recently for their stand against the local school board's agenda. But the trend is catching on elsewhere. New Jersey prep school teacher Dana Stangel-Plowe resigned this week over her school's curriculum, which she argued is causing White and male students to believe they are "oppressors."

Vanetsyan encouraged other educators "to stand up and say we have to do something for our kids.

"This generation, they are our future lawyers," she told Bruce. "Our future school board members. Our future vice president, president, so we have to hone in on these issues as early as we can."



Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.