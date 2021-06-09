Virginia teacher says colleagues 'afraid' to oppose critical race theory

Virginia teachers are rejecting critical race theory in schools, but few have spoken out for fear of losing their jobs. Lilit Vanetsyan, a teacher in Fairfax County, joined "America’s Newsroom" to take a firm stand against the curriculum many call divisive.

Vanetsyan says she is standing up for her students.

"These children are the future of this country. And if you love this country, you will do anything and everything to stand up for the vulnerable population and that is our children," she told Fox News’ Dana Perino.

"They cannot stand up for themselves. They cannot speak for themselves. They fear retaliation. It's up to us adults, parents, and teachers alike to come together and speak up for them for the sake of this country."

Critical race theory has faced pushback in other parts of Virginia as well. Parents and community leaders organized an effort to recall six Loudoun County School Board members who support CRT.

The group has only about one-third of the support it needs, but is confident in their movement. Patti Hidalgo Menders, a parent and president of the Loudoun County Republican Women’s club, noted, "It’s not just conservatives that are worried about critical race theory, it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, this is our children."

Teachers, however, seem to risk losing their jobs if they oppose their school boards.

Byron "Tanner" Cross, an elementary school teacher, was placed on leave after delivering a speech denouncing a proposed policy on gender.

Cross told the Loudoun County Public Schools’ board that he would not "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion."

Cross was told not to return to the school’s premises, but a circuit judge issued a temporary injunction Tuesday ordering the school to reinstate his position.

Despite this victory, teachers remain hesitant to come forward. But Vanetsyan is hopeful that continued efforts will yield results.

"I think that if we continue this path that we are on, if we continue showing up and holding our school boards accountable, holding the schools accountable, holding the elected officials accountable, then we can start to see some pushback."

Fox News' Matt Leach and Sam Doorman contributed to this report.