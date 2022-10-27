Latino voters rejecting Democrats and far-left's obsession with gender: 'Awakening is happening'

Democrats' obsession with radicalized gender ideology is prompting Latino voters to flock to the GOP in droves, critics warn, as parents push back against the indoctrination of their children.

Sara Gonzales, founder of Defend our Kids: Texas, and Houston mother Julie Pickren joined "The Ingraham Angle's" Texas town hall event to discuss how recent ploys from the far-left have prompted Latinos to question their commitment to the Democratic Party.

"The awakening is happening in the Latino community," Gonzales told Laura Ingraham. "The left is attempting to destroy all of these things that Latinos hold in such high priority. They're looking to destroy religion. They're looking to destroy the family unit. And Latinos are hardworking Americans, just like anyone else. They want to send their kids to school. They want their kids to learn reading, writing, arithmetic."

"They don't want their kids to learn what their teacher's pronoun is or what sexual orientation they want to experiment on because gender is fluid, so they say," she continued. "So Latinos are fighting back, and specifically… the mothers in the community are fighting back, and they're saying no more. You will not sexually indoctrinate my children. This is my hill to die on."

Gonzales shot a video in Plano, Texas, showing an all-ages drag show with children in attendance, watching the performer use sexually explicit language while dancing.

Critics worry the trend is part of an effort to normalize the sexualization of children, and issues like this one are often attributed to the GOP gaining Latino support.

A recent poll conducted by NBC News and Telemundo revealed 54% of Latino voters hope Democrats keep control of Congress, but that number is down a whopping 13 points since 2018, and 5 points down from 2020.

"We've seen the left and how they've infiltrated in every facet of America, in our culture, in our schools, what you're talking about here with the school boards… they have infiltrated because they have been active, and they have created activists, and they have done this for a very long time," Gonzales said.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," she continued. "It was completely intentional, and conservatives have just sat by and let it happen."

But Pickren said enough is enough, pushing back on the notion the far-left has the ability to indoctrinate her children.

"We're parents," Pickren said. "Our children belong to us. Our children do not belong to the government."

A Houston mother named Andrea Gomez spoke at the event, saying she left Colombia because America is the "land of opportunities" and the best country in the world.

"If this country falls apart, the whole world will fall apart," she warned.

Education is a key issue on the ballot this year, for many voters across many demographics, as parents push for more influence in their kids' classrooms.

Pickren reiterated the importance of getting back to the basics in education, as the national report card showed record plunges in academic performance earlier this week.

"We do not have time for this in education," Pickren said. "We have to get back to the basics and keep the social agenda out of the classroom."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also echoed the sentiment on the GOP garnering more Latino support, citing issues like the economy and border that have prompted the shift.

"We constantly reach out to the Hispanic community," Abbott said. "No governor has gone down to the Rio Grande Valley more than I have. We're constantly reaching out and connecting with the Hispanic community, and like your other guests tonight, the policies that I'm running on are the policies that the Hispanic community supports."

"They believe in hard work entrepreneurs and hence they want a state that creates jobs and a strong economy," he continued. "As we gather here tonight. Texas has the fastest growing economy of any state in the United States."

Abbott also noted Latino voters have rejected "Democrats' open border policies" as the southern border has endured a historic migrant surge.