'The View' co-host calls out fans outraged by having Trump supporter Savannah Chrisley on the show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin defended Savannah Chrisley's guest host stint on the talk show during Monday's "Behind the Table" podcast, telling "outraged fans" it was what the show is all about.

"So the reaction from social media from our more ardent fans was loud. I obviously saw a lot of it," the show's producer, Brian Teta, said. "They were outraged at the idea that we would — they did not like the idea that there was anybody here that would be a supporter of Trump or MAGA at the table."

Chrisley appeared as a guest host on "The View" last week, which resulted in back-and-forth exchanges with the liberal co-hosts, including over President Donald Trump.

"Well, that's what 'The View' is. You have to be able to sit with people that, you know, voted for him three times and support him and continue to support him," Hostin responded.

"I have family members that voted for him three times," Hostin said.

Teta said it was likely fans of the show had family members who supported the president. He speculated, "Maybe they've cut everybody else off that does."

"I haven't," Hostin said. "It's hard."

Teta said the backlash over Chrisley was directed at him personally.

"It's really — I mean, they're like, 'Well, they're being held in check. They're being forced to do this.' Like, no," Teta said.

CHARLAMAGNE CRITICIZES 'THE VIEW' FOR LACKING CONSERVATIVE GUESTS

"No, this is what we do. And I think what was good about Savannah is, I think she understood that. If you go low, I go low. But if you go high, I go high. We can meet energy. And I thought her energy was pretty earnest and pretty harmless," Hostin added.

Hostin noted areas of disagreement with Chrisley, but also said the two had a lot in common, such as their faith.

"But I thought all in all she's, you know, I don't know that many 28-year-old young women would be able to sit at the table. It takes a lot of courage and bravery and confidence, and she had that," Hostin said.

Chrisley said during the podcast last week that she and Hostin had a back-and-forth off camera about her parents, who were pardoned by Trump, but that the two resolved it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Chrisley said that at first she was not a fan of Hostin due to their initial conversation, but explained that she and the liberal co-host talked the next day.

"But then today, she and I had a conversation, off camera, and she was like, 'Well, I didn't understand this.' And I was like, 'I apologize if I came off as defensive. It's obviously my family, and I'm always going to defend them,'" Chrisley said. "But I'm really proud of the fact that we're able to have those conversations, as women who are on opposite sides of the aisle , being able to say, 'I'm sorry if I did this,' or, 'Oh, I didn't know that.'"

The co-hosts also warned Chrisley not to read the hateful comments online, after revealing she had been getting a lot directed at her while guest hosting the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP