Church-sponsored LGBTQ pride event promotes ‘kid’s activities,’ ‘drag shows’

A church-sponsored LGBTQ pride event in Kentucky is advertising "kid’s activities" and "drag shows" in the state’s capital this weekend.

Capital Pride Kentucky is hosting a festival on Saturday at the Old Capitol Lawn in Frankfort, where children can partake in activities like jewelry making and a scavenger hunt.

Banners advertising the event posted on the LGBTQ group’s Facebook page list a number of activities for attendees, including "drag shows," "vendor fair," "kid’s activities," "entertainment," "food & beer," and "fun for everyone."

Capital Pride Kentucky did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s inquiry asking whether children are invited to the drag shows. Pictures on the group’s website, however, showed an earlier event this year when children were clearly present while drag queens were performing.

According to Capital Pride Kentucky’s website, Saturday’s event is sponsored by at least three churches: Bridgeport Christian Church in Frankfort, First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg, and South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.

"Bridgeport Christian Church is an open and affirming church where all are welcome," the Frankfort church said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We felt it was important to co-sponsor PRIDE to show our support for God’s LGBTQIA+ children in our community. God loves them, and so do we."

"Capital Pride is an annual fun-oriented community fair, the way it's celebrated in Frankfort, Kentucky," South Frankfort Presbyterian Church said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The South Frankfort Presbyterian Church has had a presence there before."

"We have a statement on inclusivity you can read on our website," the statement added. "I would just add that some groups need us to show we mean it about inclusivity, and that includes the LGBTQIA+ community, among others."

First Christian Church did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Capital Pride Kentucky posted on Facebook that it was "still in need" of volunteers to oversee "Kid Land" at the Frankfort event. According to the group’s signup pages, Kid Land will include a jewelry making station, a tie-dye station, a sidewalk chalk display, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt.

"We are still in need of children's activities volunteers for the 3-5pm slot!" Capitol Pride Kentucky wrote Sunday.

Gex Williams, the Republican candidate for the state senate district that includes Frankfort, slammed the event in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The Left's sexualization of kids is wrong," Williams said. "This is emblematic of what we're seeing in some of our schools, the promotion of radical gender ideology, which my opponent Teresa Barton supports. Kids have enough to learn between math and science and English, we don't need activists trying to expose kids to their woke cultural agendas."