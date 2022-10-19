Drag Queen Kitty Demure: I'd 'walk out' of a performance if kids were in attendance

A drag performer denounced a viral video of another drag queen in Texas performing in what appeared to be a brunch event, with a child looking on.

Kitty Demure told "Jesse Watters Primetime" of in theory wanting to immediately depart a performance should there be any children present, as host Jesse Watters criticized the rise of drag events focused toward children nationwide.

"If I was performing for an audience and I saw a child, I would walk out," Demure said.

"A lot of the performers — I can only speak for the performers — a lot of them are just, like, low-level wage-workers. If you notice, some of them aren't the most beautiful, the most talented. They're typically from a local club or dive bar, and they're just doing it for the tips and the money that they're getting."

Demure decried parents who help create a market for these events.

"The market is there. I've gone against heterosexual parents, saying this is all your fault, you can't complain when it's your own kind that are actually creating these events and letting them go on."

The market is prevalent for drag shows and it should be up to the organizers to make sure events will be before mature audiences, Demure continued.

In the Texas case, a drag performer was captured on video lip-syncing the explicit lyrics to a song, gyrating and mimicking sexual acts as a child sat front-and-center behind a table with other adults.

The Blaze host who filmed the event said it was an "all-ages drag brunch."

The unnamed drag queen at one point revealed a pair of white underwear while reciting the explicit lyrics — with the situation reportedly enraging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton told the Daily Caller News Foundation that municipal prosecutors are in charge of protecting children from "these types of totally inappropriate acts" and called on the Austin legislature to amend the penal code to cover what happened in Plano.

Doing so, he said, would give his office at the state level the power to take action if local authorities refuse.

On Fox News, Watters asked Demure why adults would invite drag performers to perform for children.

"I think it has something to do with using drag as a transition or as a gateway to trans kids to make them think it's fun, pretty, magical, fantastical," Demure said. "And I just think big pharma corporations — they're pushing it."

"And honestly, I just think it's to make more money for big pharma."