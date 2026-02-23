De Niro gets emotional, teary-eyed as he calls on people to 'resist, resist, resist' Trump during interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Robert De Niro got teary-eyed on Monday as he expressed worry over the fate of America under President Donald Trump, calling on people to resist his administration.

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said during her podcast, "The Best People," that De Niro, one of Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics, plays a big role in New York City’s identity. After accusing Trump officials of not respecting many of America’s law enforcement institutions, she asked the 82-year-old actor what he worries about for New York under the ongoing Trump administration.

De Niro voiced concern that there would be a campaign of retribution against the people of New York, such as sending in ICE agents.

"People have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist. That's the only way. There's no magic. There's no nothing – people are not going to go away, even if Trump dies for some reason by having an illness or something," he warned. "Parts of that movement are still there, and that's the scary part. It has to be neutralized by the people."

Wallace followed by recalling an Academy Award speech he gave in 1981 where he thanked the people he worked with, saying he has continually lifted people up around him. When she asked him why he emphasized lifting people up around him so much, he went right back to politics.

"You have to," he said, starting to cry. "You have to lift people up. You have to bring them together. Period. You can't divide people. You can't win that way. It's a no-win situation."

He continued, "And look what we have. Look who we have there. It's almost like our destiny to have this thing they're destroying — attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So it's up to us to protect the country."

"You weren't supposed to make me cry," Wallace said as she prepared to end the show. She went on to ask which way he thinks the political tide will turn as things go forward.

"I don't know," De Niro replied. "All I know is people have to resist, resist, resist, resist. There's no easy way. It's not going to come to you easy. You know, there's a time when you know in your own life and your own survival, you better do this, you better jump and run through the fire. Because if you don't run through the fire, you're not getting out, and that's what we have to do."

"I’m glad I get to run next to you," the news host said.

