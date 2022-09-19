Over two-thirds of voters oppose public schools teaching sexual orientation, gender identity in grade school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two-thirds of registered voters oppose sexual orientation and gender identity being taught in elementary school, a figure that remains true across nearly every demographic, according to recent polling.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, 70 percent of registered voters strongly or somewhat oppose instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school. Younger voters were more open to the topic, but still 51 percent of those age 18-29 opposed or strongly opposed public schools teaching the subject.

WISCONSIN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUED FOR VIOLATING PARENTS' RIGHTS WITH GENDER IDENTITY POLICY

Democrats had higher favorable ratings, with 53 percent supporting or strongly supporting sexual orientation and gender identity being taught to elementary students, and 42 percent opposing or strongly opposing it.

More voters were in favor of the topic being taught to middle-schoolers, but still 54 percent opposed public schools teaching grades 6-8 about gender identity and sexual orientation. Even among high schoolers, 42 percent of registered voters opposed instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.

A recent Fox News poll found that 71 percent of registered voters are extremely or very concerned about what’s being taught in public schools.

The polling comes amid a fierce nationwide debate about the role of schools in teaching gender identity and sexual orientation.

CHRISTOPHER RUFO: RADICAL GENDER THEORY HAS NOW MADE ITS WAY INTO MORE THAN 4,000 US SCHOOLS

In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., signed into law a parental rights bill that critics dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. The legislation banned teachers from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.

In Wisconsin, parents rights organizations spoke out after a school district adopted new sexual education standards that begin teaching children about gender identity in kindergarten, and referred to girls as a "person with a vulva."

Fox News polling done earlier this year revealed that over half of registered voters would support a law that bans teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with students below fourth grade.