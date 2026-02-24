Trans kindergarten teacher identifying as ‘wolf’ fired after parents raise complaints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A transgender substitute teacher who drew parent complaints after reportedly wearing provocative clothing and presenting a "wolf" persona around young students has been fired, according to multiple reports and social media posts.

The employee, who identified as female and nonbinary, taught at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School at Fort Bragg in North Carolina since at least 2023, according to a letter sent by legal group Liberty Counsel to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Feb. 9.

Parents reported the employee went by female names and wore "BDSM-style" female clothing, including a dog collar and an animal tail to school. In the classroom, the teacher told students to address the individual by some online personas, including "Roxxanne," "Roxxie," "Captain Roxxie" or "Koda."

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed on X that the teacher had been fired in response to a CBN report.

"The ‘Wolf’ was fired 2 weeks ago," Hegseth posted on Feb. 19.

Parents first raised concerns about the teacher's inappropriate attire to administrators in early 2025, according to Liberty Counsel. Mothers of pre-K and kindergarten students reported that the teacher was allowed to identify as a female, ask students to address the teacher by female pronouns in the classroom and dress in "tight shirts and tank tops, above-the-knee skirts and combat boots while wearing a BDSM dog collar with dog tags representing sexual fetishes."

According to Liberty Counsel, parents reported seeing the teacher wearing this attire with an animal tail "on more than one occasion" despite dressing appropriately for the school yearbook photo and other school events.

The letter said students told parents the teacher directed them to address the individual by online wolf character names, told them to howl like wolves, said the teacher would talk about turning into a werewolf at night and told students the individual wanted to present as more "nonbinary" and was "actually a woman" who "likes boys."

One mother reported that her child arrived home frightened and said, "Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me," after hearing the teacher describe being a werewolf.

Parents also reported the teacher's car displayed across the windshield the words, "WEREBEAST HUNTRESS" with a custom front plate "ROX XY 666," profanity and transgender flags, according to Liberty Counsel.

Liberty Counsel said it reviewed social media accounts it attributed to the employee and said the material included the teacher engaging in "sexual fetishes" and "violence/torture" through drawings with furry personas.

The letter alleged the teacher's behavior constituted sexual harassment and was "unacceptable" conduct that "defies common sense and decency." It also raised safety concerns about whether the employee escorted girls to restrooms based on the claimed female identity.

The letter concluded by demanding the teacher be immediately suspended and removed from the classroom pending an investigation into the matter.

Mildred B. Poole Elementary school officials did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.