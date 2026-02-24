Bongino warns Trump won’t 'back down' from cartels under new 'Donroe Doctrine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino argued that the elimination of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes is not an isolated victory and that President Donald Trump will not "back down" as Mexico descends into chaos after the drug lord's death.

Cartel violence has erupted across Mexico following the death of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) leader. The United States partnered with Mexico to provide critical intelligence support for the deadly operation.

In response, cartel gunmen have repeatedly struck back with road blockades and arson, upending everyday life in several Mexican states.

Bongino said decisive action is central to what he calls the "Donroe Doctrine" and argued that Trump will not abandon his mission to dismantle the cartels despite the violence.

"I don't know why people think he's kidding," Bongino said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"He has shown no evidence that he's going to back down at all," he added.

CRENSHAW PRAISES MEXICAN OFFICIALS AFTER 'EL MENCHO' DEATH, CALLS CARTEL 'TERRORIST INSURGENCY'

Since September, Trump has authorized strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. Mexico transferred 37 cartel members to the United States last month as part of increased U.S. pressure on Mexico to disrupt drug trafficking.

Bongino said it’s all part of the president’s foreign policy strategy and maximum pressure campaign on the cartels.

"I mean, this is a totally different world. The president's not kidding around with this Donroe Doctrine," he said.

DAN BONGINO SHREDS MEDIA 'IDIOTS' FOR DOWNPLAYING HISTORIC DROP IN VIOLENT CRIME

The "Donroe Doctrine" refers to an updated version of the Monroe Doctrine, which was used to limit European influence in the Western Hemisphere. The latest conflict with the cartels comes after the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in January.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While the cartels’ use of "brutal, extreme violence" is not new, Bongino said their reach has expanded from killing hundreds to being able to "kill thousands and dominate entire neighborhoods."

Still, he said the escalation will not deter Trump from taking action, adding, "He is not going to let people set up shop in Central, South America, Cuba and elsewhere."