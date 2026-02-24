Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mexican Cartel Violence

Bongino warns Trump won’t 'back down' from cartels under new 'Donroe Doctrine'

Strike on 'El Mencho' ignites chaos in Mexico, but Bongino says mission to crush cartels will not stop

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Dan Bongino tells Americans they are living in the safest version of America under Trump Video

Dan Bongino tells Americans they are living in the safest version of America under Trump

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino discusses the killing of a Mexican cartel leader and President Donald Trump’s immigration policy on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino argued that the elimination of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes is not an isolated victory and that President Donald Trump will not "back down" as Mexico descends into chaos after the drug lord's death. 

Cartel violence has erupted across Mexico following the death of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) leader. The United States partnered with Mexico to provide critical intelligence support for the deadly operation.

In response, cartel gunmen have repeatedly struck back with road blockades and arson, upending everyday life in several Mexican states.

Bongino said decisive action is central to what he calls the "Donroe Doctrine" and argued that Trump will not abandon his mission to dismantle the cartels despite the violence.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands beside Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino during a news conference.

Then-FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I don't know why people think he's kidding," Bongino said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"He has shown no evidence that he's going to back down at all," he added.

CRENSHAW PRAISES MEXICAN OFFICIALS AFTER 'EL MENCHO' DEATH, CALLS CARTEL 'TERRORIST INSURGENCY'

Since September, Trump has authorized strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. Mexico transferred 37 cartel members to the United States last month as part of increased U.S. pressure on Mexico to disrupt drug trafficking.

soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle

A soldier stands guard Sunday next to a burned vehicle in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, following the death of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (Armando Solis/AP Photo)

Bongino said it’s all part of the president’s foreign policy strategy and maximum pressure campaign on the cartels.

"I mean, this is a totally different world. The president's not kidding around with this Donroe Doctrine," he said.

DAN BONGINO SHREDS MEDIA 'IDIOTS' FOR DOWNPLAYING HISTORIC DROP IN VIOLENT CRIME

The "Donroe Doctrine" refers to an updated version of the Monroe Doctrine, which was used to limit European influence in the Western Hemisphere. The latest conflict with the cartels comes after the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in January.

man's face in wanted poster

Bongino argued that the elimination of El Mencho is not an isolated victory. (Drug Enforcement Administration)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While the cartels’ use of "brutal, extreme violence" is not new, Bongino said their reach has expanded from killing hundreds to being able to "kill thousands and dominate entire neighborhoods."

Still, he said the escalation will not deter Trump from taking action, adding, "He is not going to let people set up shop in Central, South America, Cuba and elsewhere."

Americans stranded in Mexico after drug lord killed Video

Related Article

State Dept slammed with hundreds of calls from Americans trapped in Mexico
State Dept slammed with hundreds of calls from Americans trapped in Mexico

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue