Liberal pundits call Team USA hockey players 'morons,' scold gold medalists over Trump call

Team USA men’s hockey gold medalists have upset liberal pundits and news organizations despite captivating the nation with their Olympic accomplishment.

Some liberals have objected to FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the men’s hockey team after they defeated Canada to take home the gold medal. The majority of the criticism aimed at Team USA came after players spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone in the locker room. Trump made a joke about needing to include the gold-medal winning women’s team when the men visit the White House, or else he would get "impeached," but many critics have suggested the comment was inappropriate.

The president also invited the team to his State of the Union address and several players expressed excitement for the opportunity. However, independent journalist Don Lemon appeared appalled and said he "doesn’t understand why anyone would want to be in the vicinity" of Trump.

"He is not a patriot; he doesn’t care about this country. He doesn’t care about the people of this country," Lemon said of Trump after suggesting the men’s hockey team shouldn’t have taken the call.

"Maybe one day a real president like Barack Obama will come to our games," Lemon added.

Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, who famously left his job at ESPN so he could attack Trump on YouTube, has been spending his time suggesting "excuses" Team USA could make in order to skip the State of the Union.

In one post, Olbermann told the "morons" to "take the convenient excuse" and blame the NHL season resuming on Wednesday in order to skip the historic event. In another post he declared that "excuses do not have to be illegitimate" and suggested the players blame snow.

"Anybody smart (or respectful of women athletes) on the U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team or connected to it, will refuse Trump's invitation to The State of the Union. Any who show up are declaring their indelible stupidity and misogyny. The End," Olbermann wrote.

Olbermann also urged "smart NHL teams" to "come up with urgent reasons their decent guys" can’t attend the State of the Union.

"The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going will stick to them permanently," Olbermann wrote in one social media post.

Liberal influencer JoJoFromJerz, who has one million followers on X, claimed that "Trump doesn’t want the U.S. men’s hockey team at the State of the Union to celebrate them. He wants them there so it looks like they’re celebrating him."

The Nation published an article headlined, "The Ugly Underbelly of the US Men’s Hockey Victory," which declared: "The real Olympic heroes were the athletes who stood up for each other — and against Trump."

The Atlantic’s Sally Jenkins has been on a full-blown crusade against men’s hockey, posting an onslaught of messages that insist many women’s sports are more popular than the NHL.

"NHL games command less than half a million American eyes per game. There are MANY more women's sports that are more popular, including softball," she wrote in one of the posts.

The Daily Beast declared that Trump "ridiculed" the women’s team, prompting former ESPN host Jemele Hill to say "go where you’re appreciated and not just tolerated."

This comes after the far-left HuffPost was roasted on Sunday for publishing an article that declared, "If waving the American flag or chanting ‘USA!’ turns you off right now, you're not alone." The article was met with widespread backlash when HuffPost shared it on social media, as everyone from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Rep. Jim Jordan to a plethora of conservative media members mocked the outlet.

"Stand for the national anthem. Fly the American flag. Chant U-S-A. Always proud to be an American," Jordan wrote.

The team is expected to attend the State of the Union.

