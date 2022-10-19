Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

State Department funding 'drag theater performances' in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'

State Dept. awards $20,600 grant for cultural center in Ecuador to host '12 drag theater performances'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Sara Gonzales on Texas drag show: 'This is the sexual abuse of children' Video

Sara Gonzales on Texas drag show: 'This is the sexual abuse of children'

BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales explains why she believes children should be prohibited from attending drag events on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Department of State has awarded more than $20,000 for a cultural center in Ecuador to host "drag theater performances" in the name of diversity and inclusion. 

The State Department awarded a $20,600 grant on Sept. 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano (CEN), a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador, to "promote diversity and inclusion" in the region.

The project at CEN, which started Sept. 30 and runs until Aug. 31, 2023, will include "3 workshops," "12 drag theater performances," and a "2-minute documentary," according to the State Department’s grant listed on the USASpending.gov website.

A drag queen performs in Bogota, Colombia.

A drag queen performs in Bogota, Colombia. (iStock)

HHS GIVES NYU $40,000 TO STUDY WHY CHILDREN ‘FAVOR WHITENESS AND MALENESS’

The grant to CEN is part of the State Department’s public diplomacy program, which seeks to "support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world," the website states.

This July 28, 2022, photo shows drag queen Dela Rose performing in a mock election at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage, Alaska.

This July 28, 2022, photo shows drag queen Dela Rose performing in a mock election at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

The State Department has awarded hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to the CEN over the years, but the September grant appears to be the first of its kind funding drag performances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A drag queen sings during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 12, 2015. 

A drag queen sings during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 12, 2015.  (The Associated Press)

In 2016, the State Department awarded a $50,000 grant to the CEN to promote the College Horizons program, which teaches English to young people of color. In 2015, it awarded $234,000 to the CEN for the building of a new auditorium.

The State Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics