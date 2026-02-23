Gavin Newsom spox tells reporter 'f--- off' when asked for records of his dyslexia diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chief spokesperson for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom lashed out at a reporter Monday asking for medical records documenting his dyslexia diagnosis.

Newsom, who's been outspoken about his dyslexia since at least 2004 when he was mayor of San Francisco, is facing blowback for comments he made in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend when he invoked his reading disability.

RealClearPolitics correspondent Susan Crabtree revealed the expletive-tinged response she received when she asked for proof of Newsom's dyslexia diagnosis, which the governor previously said he received in 1972 when he was a young child.

"Hey Susan — thanks for reaching out," wrote Newsom's communications director Izzy Gardon, according to a screenshot of the email Crabtree shared on X.

"Respectfully, f--- off," Gardon told Crabtree.

Fox News Digital asked Gardon whether he was speaking in a personal capacity or spoke behalf of Newsom and whether he approved the response to Crabtree. Gardon replied, "Yes, Susan can f--- off."

When asked whether that sentiment was shared by Newsom himself, Gardon replied, "The governor literally has no idea who Susan is."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Crabtree suggested a book she co-authored last year about California corruption "got under Mr. Gardon’s skin."

"Californians and all Americans deserve real answers about Newsom’s claims, not lazy, expletive-laced deflections and hand gestures from a politician from a failed state who wants to be president, Crabtree said. "I’m going to continue to ask the tough questions despite this vitriolic taxpayer-funded attempt to intimidate me."

The likely 2028 Democratic hopeful went viral Sunday for comments critics say are "racist" while at a book tour event in Atlanta.

"I'm not, you know, I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you," Newsom told Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is Black, during an exchange.

"You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, ‘trying to act all there if you got 940,’" Newsom continued. "Literally a 960 SAT guy, you’ve never seen me read a speech. Because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in."

Critics accuse Newsom of demeaning the intelligence of Black people with those comments. It has been disputed whether Newsom was speaking in front of a majority-Black audience as footage of the event showed many White people in the crowd. The governor and his defenders vehemently reject the racism charges.

