Man with Tourette syndrome 'deeply mortified' after shouting racial slur at awards show

The audience member with Tourette syndrome who shouted a racial slur during a broadcast of the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) issued a statement expressing mortification about the incident on Monday.

John Davidson, who has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear," was heard shouting the n-word while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. During other portions of the program, Davidson was heard shouting profanities, including "f--- you" and "shut the f--- up."

In the statement, Davidson said he has always been "deeply mortified" that his involuntary tics could be considered "intentional or to carry any meaning."

"I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I SWEAR, which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome," Davidson stated.

"I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness, and understanding from others, and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

Earlier in his statement, Davidson thanked BAFTA and everyone else involved in the awards ceremony "for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast," adding that he appreciated the announcement before the broadcast began that "my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs."

"I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me," he continued. "In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

Actor Alan Cumming, who hosted the BAFTAs, addressed the situation on-air during the broadcast.

"You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience," Cumming said. "Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."

The BBC issued an apology after failing to remove the profane language when the pre-taped show aired.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer," a BBC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Some critics of the way the situation was handled took to social media.

"Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don’t feel bad," former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill wrote.

