Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel shows up to 'No Kings' protest with kids, holds 'enough already' sign

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel attended the "No Kings" protests over the weekend, according to a post on Instagram, in which he held a poster that said "Enough Already" and included an image of President Donald Trump wearing a crown.

Kimmel was photographed alongside two of his children, who also held signs, and his father, who held a sign that read "Deport ICE," while wearing a "Barack Obama" hat.

"Great turnout at #NoKings," Kimmel wrote in the caption.

The liberal late-night host attended a "No Kings" protest in June 2025 with his parents, applauding the turnout of the anti-Trump "No Kings" movement. The "No Kings" movement crystalized in reaction to the president's second term, and has resulted in multiple days of protest across the country since Trump took office.

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Kimmel has attended multiple protests in President Donald Trump's second term, including an anti-ICE protest a few weeks ago, alongside his family, according to a post on his Instagram.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., posted a picture of Kimmel on X. He wrote, "Look who I ran into at the No Kings rally in Torrance, California."

During one of Kimmel's monologues in October 2025, the liberal late-night host defended the "No Kings" rallies, saying the cause reflects what those who fought for American independence believed in.

"There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ protest," Kimmel said.

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Kimmel accused Republican critics of the protests at the time of double standards.

"So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn America? Patriotic walking tour," he said, grilling Republicans who have accused liberals of overplaying the destruction of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He also encouraged viewers planning to attend the October protests to make signs mocking Trump’s weight.

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"And if you are planning to go to the rally, and you’re going to be making your own sign –– everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word ‘Shamussolini’ to describe him, or "Engorge Washington," or ‘King Hungry the Eighth.’"

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"It’s rude, and he will throw you in jail," Kimmel added.