500 groups with $3B in revenues are behind the #NoKings protests and communist call for 'revolution'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide "No Kings" protest Saturday, including communist groups who are using the day to call for a "revolution," according to a Fox Digital News investigation.

According to a copy of the permit for the "flagship" march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest.

But Fox News Digital has also identified key participation by a network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and acvowed communist living in China.

Over nearly a decade, Singham has financed a constellation of activist institutions that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns, including the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. These groups work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

They are all sending members to the protests and one group said they plan to bring a message of "revolution" to the protests.

On Friday evening, at the corner of N. Fremont Avenue and N. 37th Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, members of the Twin Cities chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation packed a car with stacks of bright red protest signs they had prepared at the Dream Shop for Saturday’s demonstrations. They are part of the Singham network and co-sponsors of the St. Paul protest.

The posters read "NO KINGS. NO WAR." with "PARTY FOR SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION" printed at the bottom. Activists stacked the signs upside down with their wooden picket handles attached as they loaded them into the vehicle, preparing to distribute them at the next day's main protest at the state capitol in St. Paul.

'NO KINGS' CALLS ITSELF LEADERLESS, BUT ITS OWN INTERNAL DOCUMENTS TELL A VERY DIFFERENT STORY

Across the country, similar preparations have been underway among socialist, communist and Marxist activist groups from the Singham network that have openly discussed using the demonstrations to spread what they describe as revolutionary organizing.

In New York, the People's Forum called on members to join the New York #NoKings protest. It's an organizing hub in the Singham network and sent Americans to Cuba in recent days to defend the communist regime there.

In Washington, D.C., Party for Socialism and Liberation called on supporters to assemble as part of a "Socialist Contingent."

In Grand Rapids, Mich., the Freedom Road Socialist Organization instructed supporters to gather at the Rosa Parks Circle stage at noon as part of what it described as the "Anti-Trump Contingent."

Freedom Road Socialist Organization activists have previously led aggressive demonstrations targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis. The group has an image on Instagram, using an upside-down triangle symbol that Hamas used to mark targets during attacks in Israel.

One message said, "People everywhere are becoming increasingly hostile to the Trump agenda, and more sympathetic to revolution. Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines, it's the time to go out and join the people, get our revolutionary message in front of them, and turn a day of protest into long-term gains for the people's movements." Communist leaders talk about "people's movements."

POWER COUPLE OF CHAOS: HOW A TYCOON AND ACTIVIST BUILT A 'REVOLUTIONARY BASE' AT THE HOUSE OF SINGHAM

Posts circulating among socialist activist networks also explained "Why socialists should mobilize to the No Kings protests this weekend."

"It’s the time to go out and join the people, get out our revolutionary message in front of them and turn a day of protest into long-term gains for the people’s movement," one message said.

In Detroit, activists from Anakbayan, an organization aligned with communist movements in the Philippines, joined other groups within the Singham activist ecosystem.

Posts circulating from activists associated with the Denver chapter of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization included imagery referencing the Red Army Choir, Soviet symbolism and historical figures including Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

The Maine chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, working with activists connected to Democratic Socialists of America and the ANSWER Coalition, called on supporters to join what organizers described as a "Unified Leftist Contingent."

The message instructed activists to meet at the southwest corner of Montgomery Park, declaring that the contingent would stand against "imperialism, capitalism and state violence."

"These systems don’t fall without pressure," the message said. "We are here to organize, disrupt and build power to win something new."

The network’s messaging for the #NoKings echoes Singham’s own rhetoric describing the United States as a form of "fascism" and advocating organizing strategies rooted in Mao Zedong’s doctrine of a "People’s War," which calls for revolutionary movements to embed themselves inside broader political struggles and radicalize them from within.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL ANALYSIS: HOW MINNEAPOLIS AGITATOR NETWORKS USE INSURGENCY TACTICS TO HINDER ICE

Image 1 of 5 next

Image 2 of 5 prev next

Image 3 of 5 prev next

Image 4 of 5 prev next

Image 5 of 5 prev

That strategy helps explain why the socialist groups are mobilizing inside the much larger demonstrations organized by mainstream progressive organizations, experts say. Large protests create massive audiences and national media attention, allowing smaller ideological movements to spread their messaging, recruit activists and build momentum for campaigns that extend well beyond a single day of demonstrations.

CodePink circulated graphics tying the protests to anti-imperialist messaging.

CodePink called for members to join demonstrations in cities including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and New York, linking the protests to opposition to U.S. policy toward Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and Palestine. Actress Jane Fonda joined a CodePink protest some days ago, protesting the war in Iran, and she will be at the St. Paul demonstration today.

One CodePink poster reads: "NO WAR. NO IMPERIALISM. NO KINGS."

In recent weeks, the group has supported Venezuelan strongman Nicholas Maduro, the late Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, President Xi Jinping.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Adriana James-Rodill contributed to this report.