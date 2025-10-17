Jimmy Kimmel likens anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests to American Revolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, compared an upcoming "No Kings" protest to the American Revolution on Thursday.

During his monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Kimmel defended the planned "No Kings" rallies, saying the cause reflects what those who fought for American independence believed in.

"There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ protest," Kimmel said.

More than 2,500 "No Kings" demonstrations are planned across all 50 states Saturday, protesting the Trump administration’s agenda, including its federal crackdown on immigration and crime in U.S. cities.

Over 200 progressive groups are involved in planning the event that organizers expect millions to attend. Major demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Protesters are being urged to wear yellow "to show collective strength in the face of oppression," according to organizers, who accuse the administration of "sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle."

Republican leaders have criticized the protests as anti-American. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Fox News the protests are being driven by "the pro-Hamas wing and the Antifa people," and accused Democrats of delaying government shutdown negotiations to appease their base.

Kimmel dismissed the criticism, likening the upcoming rallies to the American Revolution and accusing Republican detractors of double standards.

"So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn America? Patriotic walking tour," he said, grilling Republicans who have accused liberals of overplaying the destruction of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He also encouraged viewers planning to attend to make signs mocking Trump’s weight.

"And if you are planning to go to the rally, and you’re going to be making your own sign –– everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word ‘Shamussolini’ to describe him, or "Engorge Washington," or ‘King Hungry the Eighth.’"

"It’s rude and he will throw you in jail," Kimmel added.

Kimmel’s latest salvo of anti-Trump jokes comes weeks after Disney suspended his ABC show for several days for his remarks suggesting conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin was a MAGA supporter. Kimmel later said his remarks were taken out of context.